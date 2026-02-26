Cowboys OC Klayton Adams Explains Importance of Run Game to Dynamic Offense

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer gets the majority of the credit for the Dallas Cowboys' offense, and understandably so. He is the play-caller and has a great rapport with star quarterback Dak Prescott, so he deserves praise for everything he accomplished during his first season in the role.

That said, offensive coordinator Klayton Adams also deserves a ton of credit.

Adams might not call plays, but he's integral to the weekly planning, and his fingerprints are all over the offense. 2025 was his first year as a coordinator, being signed after spending the past two seasons coaching the Arizona Cardinals' offensive line.

Before that, he was an assistant with the Indianapolis Colts from 2019 to 2022. One thing that's stood out at each of his stops is how well the ground game performs. Adams loves physical play in the middle of the line of scrimmage, which allows the running back to find plenty of success. We saw that last year with Javonte Williams, who just signed a three-year extension.

During the NFL Scouting Combine, Adams spoke with 105.3 The Fan and was asked about his love of the run game vs. the passing attack, specifically since everywhere he goes, the run game takes off. Adams said he's addicted to explosive plays, and like a boxer with a good jab, the ground game allows the offense to be more aggressive.

"I like the effect that having a good, normal down-and-distance run game can give you on offense. And really, more specifically than anything, what I love and what I'm addicted to is trying to create explosive plays and scoring points. And so, however you need to get that done," Adams said.

"But, you know, it's a little bit like having a great jab as a boxer is, it's everything else that's created off of having a good under-center run game, I think, is really important."

Cowboys offense should continue to be explosive in 2026

Re-signing Williams was huge for this offense, since it means their workhorse back will still be able to deliver the jabs. As for the explosive plays, the Cowboys should have no problem delivering in 2026.

With George Pickens expected to receive the franchise tag, Dallas will have all 11 starters back on offense. They also saw younger players such as wide receiver Ryan Flournoy and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford begin to make their mark, giving them hope for even more this year.