Dallas Cowboys' Path To NFC East Crown Gets Easier After June 1 NFL Trade Frenzy

Monday was a wild day for the NFL with two blockbuster trades. First was Myles Garrett, who both the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles were rumored to have interest in.

Cowboys fans never bought into these rumors, knowing that Jerry Jones was unlikely to make such an investment. The Eagles, however, have been known to get aggressive. Thankfully for Dallas fans, they didn't make the move as the Cleveland Browns sent Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Verse and a package of picks.

Not long after that trade was finalized, the Eagles did wind up making a trade. After months of speculation surrounding A.J. Brown and the New England Patriots, the two sides made it official as Brown was reunited with Mike Vrabel in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder.

Dallas Cowboys could take the NFC East crown in 2026

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown catches a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The writing has been on the wall all offseason regarding Brown, who has been unhappy with the Eagles for a while. His departure seemed confirmed when they traded up with Dallas in the 2026 NFL draft for USC receiver Makai Lemon.

While Lemon has the tools to be a difference-maker, he won't be able to perform at the same level as Brown during his rookie season. The Eagles do still have DeVonta Smith at receiver as well as running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

That said, there's no denying that they're weaker this season than they were with Brown. Just as important, however, is the fact that general manager Howie Roseman didn't pull off a shocking move for Garrett, which would have made them the overwhelming favorites in the division.

Cowboys chances hinge on defensive changes

Dallas Cowboys DB Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another reason the Cowboys are confident they can hang with Philadelphia this season is the presence of Christian Parker, who they hired as their defensive coordinator after he spent the past two seasons as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach with the Eagles.

Parker brings in a new scheme and plenty of confidence, but more importantly, he has several new weapons at his disposal. Dallas traded for veterans Rashan Gary and Dee Winters, signed Jalen Thompson and Cobie Durant, and selected Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence in the draft.

Those are just some of the moves they made on defense, and they're banking on that to be enough to help propel them past the team that has won the division the past two seasons.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —