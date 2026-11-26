Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Predictions: NFL Expert Picks For Week 12 Game
For the second and final time this season, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.
The first battle between the NFC East foes took place in Week 7, when Dallas handled its business against an ailing Eagles team that didn't have Jalen Hurts and other starters.
Philly is even more depleted since then after the team traded away defensive lineman Jordan Davis at the deadline. And, instead of Tanner McKee starting, the Eagles will deploy Joe Milton.
In what is a crucial game for the Cowboys, who are clinging to their playoff hopes, let's see what experts think will happen in the Week 12 contest between Dallas and Philadelphia on Thursday.
Sports Illustrated
- Albert Breer: Cowboys
- Eva Geitheim: Cowboys
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Cowboys
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Cowboys
- John Pluym: Cowboys
- Matt Verderame: Cowboys
- Iain MacMillan: Cowboys
- Peter Dewey: Cowboys
ESPN
- Matt Bowen: Cowboys
- Mike Clay: Cowboys
- Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys
- Dan Graziano: Cowboys
- Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys
- Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys
- Eric Moody: Cowboys
- Jason Reid: Cowboys
- Ben Solak: Cowboys
- Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys
- Seth Wickersham: Cowboys
CBS Sports
- Pete Prisco: Cowboys
- Jared Dubin: Cowboys
- Ryan Wilson: Cowboys
- John Breech: Cowboys
- Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys
- Dave Richard: Cowboys
- Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys
NFL.com
- Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys
- Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys
- Gennaro Filice: Cowboys
- Bobby Kownack: Cowboys
- Dan Parr: Cowboys
Final expert tally and my prediction
- Cowboys: 33
- Eagles: 0
It's a clean sweep for the Cowboys in our expert picks round-up, and that's not at all surprising given the current state of the Eagles.
I'm going to make it 34-0, and not because this is some major vote of confidence in the Cowboys, but rather skepticism that Philly is capable of keeping up with the Cowboys' offense.
Philly's defense has played better of late, but this is still the same unit that gave up 38 to Dallas' offense back in Week 7 and there's no reason to suspect things will be different this week, especially with Dak Prescott playing some of the best football of his career lately.
While the Eagles will have a different quarterback this time around in our old friend Joe Milton, the third-year signal-caller has not looked good in two starts.
Of course, this Cowboys defense is very beatable and I would never put it past any signal-caller to have a good game against Dallas' unit, but we did see a slight improvement on defense in Mike Pettine's first game as the play-caller.
The keys to success are very simple: limit Saquon Barkley and Milton on the ground and force the Tennessee product to win through the air while the Dallas offense takes care of the rest.
Do that and it should be a fun Thanksgiving for the Cowboys.
Final score prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 20
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.