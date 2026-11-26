For the second and final time this season, the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will square off in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

The first battle between the NFC East foes took place in Week 7, when Dallas handled its business against an ailing Eagles team that didn't have Jalen Hurts and other starters.

Philly is even more depleted since then after the team traded away defensive lineman Jordan Davis at the deadline. And, instead of Tanner McKee starting, the Eagles will deploy Joe Milton.

In what is a crucial game for the Cowboys, who are clinging to their playoff hopes, let's see what experts think will happen in the Week 12 contest between Dallas and Philadelphia on Thursday.

Sports Illustrated

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) is brought down by Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Albert Breer: Cowboys

Eva Geitheim: Cowboys

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Cowboys

John Pluym: Cowboys

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

Iain MacMillan: Cowboys

Peter Dewey: Cowboys

ESPN

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer watches game play against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Bowen: Cowboys

Mike Clay: Cowboys

Jeremy Fowler: Cowboys

Dan Graziano: Cowboys

Kalyn Kahler: Cowboys

Pamela Maldonado: Cowboys

Eric Moody: Cowboys

Jason Reid: Cowboys

Ben Solak: Cowboys

Lindsey Thiry: Cowboys

Seth Wickersham: Cowboys

CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) comes under pressure from Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pete Prisco: Cowboys

Jared Dubin: Cowboys

Ryan Wilson: Cowboys

John Breech: Cowboys

Tyler Sullivan: Cowboys

Dave Richard: Cowboys

Jamey Eisenberg: Cowboys

NFL.com

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith (6) makes a catch in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Bergman: Cowboys

Brooke Cersosimo: Cowboys

Gennaro Filice: Cowboys

Bobby Kownack: Cowboys

Dan Parr: Cowboys

Final expert tally and my prediction

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) catches touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys: 33

Eagles: 0

It's a clean sweep for the Cowboys in our expert picks round-up, and that's not at all surprising given the current state of the Eagles.

I'm going to make it 34-0, and not because this is some major vote of confidence in the Cowboys, but rather skepticism that Philly is capable of keeping up with the Cowboys' offense.

Philly's defense has played better of late, but this is still the same unit that gave up 38 to Dallas' offense back in Week 7 and there's no reason to suspect things will be different this week, especially with Dak Prescott playing some of the best football of his career lately.

While the Eagles will have a different quarterback this time around in our old friend Joe Milton, the third-year signal-caller has not looked good in two starts.

Of course, this Cowboys defense is very beatable and I would never put it past any signal-caller to have a good game against Dallas' unit, but we did see a slight improvement on defense in Mike Pettine's first game as the play-caller.

The keys to success are very simple: limit Saquon Barkley and Milton on the ground and force the Tennessee product to win through the air while the Dallas offense takes care of the rest.

Do that and it should be a fun Thanksgiving for the Cowboys.

Final score prediction: Cowboys 34, Eagles 20

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