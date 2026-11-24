When it comes to making the postseason, the Dallas Cowboys have 99 problems and their strength of schedule is one.

With a 5-6 record and one of the worst defenses in the NFL, Dallas is facing an uphill climb to make the playoffs by default. Not only do they sit in second place and have multiple games to make up behind the New York Giants going into Week 12, but Dallas also has multiple teams to jump in the NFC playoff picture.

Making matters worse, the Cowboys also have a tough schedule the rest of the way, according to CBS Sports HQ's Todd Fuhrman, who crunched the numbers and showed Dallas has the fourth-most difficult slate in the NFL.

Only the Los Angeles Rams (No. 1), Chicago Bears (No. 2) and Kansas City Chiefs (No. 3) have tougher schedules.

Strength of schedule for rest of NFC East

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the Cowboys' NFC East foes, the Giants have the 12th-toughest strength of schedule in the NFL, and the Washington Commanders have eighth-easiest.

The Philadelphia Eagles are sandwiched in between the Giants and the Commanders with the No. 18 strength of schedule.

So, the Commanders, who are 4-5-1 and breathing down Dallas' neck for second place after beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, have the easiest path.

The last thing the Cowboys needed was to have more competition while trying to catch the Giants. The Commanders aren't going away like we thought they would.

Breaking down the schedules

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) leaves the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

NYG: at IND, vs. SF, at SEA, vs. CLE, at DET, at DAL, vs. PHI

WAS: at ARI, at TEN, vs. HOU, vs. ATL, at MIN, at JAX, vs. DAL

DAL: vs. PHI, at SEA, at LAR, vs. JAX, vs. NYG, at WAS

Of their seven remaining opponents, the Commanders face five teams that currently sport losing records, including the Cards, Titans, Texans, Falcons and Cowboys.

Meanwhile, the Giants will square off with four teams that have a record over .500, with the 49ers, Seahawks, Browns and Lions making up that list.

The Cowboys also have four contests against teams above .500, including the Seahawks, Rams, Jaguars and Giants.

The worst part about the Cowboys' schedule is having to make a trip to the west coast for two games against good teams, and those contests come before and after the bye.

A tougher path than Washington

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer instructs his team during warmups before a game against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have been putting a lot of emphasis on the NFC East when it comes to talking about the Cowboys making the playoffs since that's probably their best path.

Granted, the Cowboys aren't that far behind in the conference with the current No. 7 seed, the Green Bay Packers, only having a better record by one game.

But Dallas is also sitting in the No. 10 spot and has the Seahawks and Rams sitting in front of them, also, and nobody would argue the Cowboys are better than either of those teams, nor are they better than the Packers.

In the division, the Cowboys are actually further behind the 6-3-1 Giants at 5-6, but New York hasn't exactly been a world-beater in 2026 and it's conceivable Big Blue could collapse enough down the stretch for the Cowboys to pass them, and that's especially true when you consider how difficult the Giants' schedule is.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts to a touchdown scored by running back Javonte Williams (not pictured) against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the Cowboys have to hold up their end of the bargain the rest of the way for that to happen and there has been nothing to even hint they are capable of successfully navigating what is an even tougher schedule than the Giants'.

The Commanders are just two games back of the Giants and own the head-to-head tie-breaker over New York, so the Commanders can jump the Giants by winning two more games than New York throughout the rest of the season.

The Cowboys would need to post three more wins than Big Blue over the final seven weeks to pass them, so Washington actually has an easier path to a division title than Dallas does right now.

No matter how you slice it, the Cowboys' chances of making the postseason aren't great.

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