Cowboys Post-June 1 Cut Candidates: Who Could Be Salary Cap Casualty?

NFL teams often look forward to June 1 when it comes to roster building since that's when they can release players and spread their dead cap space across two years. That makes moving on from overpriced veteran much easier, but could the Dallas Cowboys be a team to watch when the new month arrives?

While we don't know exactly what the front office is thinking, we do know there are a few players who could be on the chopping block. Here's a look at three players who could be discussed as potential post-June 1 cuts.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker runs after the catch against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Luke Schoonmaker was supposed to be the next starting tight end for the Cowboys, but the second-round pick from Michigan has yet to establish a role in Dallas. He had just 14 receptions for 132 yards during his third season and is firmly on the bubble with Brevyn Spann-Ford, Princeton Fant, and Michael Trigg all fighting for spots behind Jake Ferguson. And Trigg, despite being an UDFA, is already turning heads and getting praise from Brian Schottenheimer.

That's why Schoonmaker could wind up being released, especially since the Cowboys could save $1.6 million by moving on. Even if he's not a traditional post-June 1 cut, Schoonmaker's chances of making the roster this year feel slim.

Malik Hooker, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Moving on from Malik Hooker would seem like more of a possibility if the Cowboys had not just restructured his deal in March. It would also seem as though his days would be numbered if Caleb Downs were to play safety full time.

While Downs will likely play some deep coverage snaps, he's expected to primarily play the slot. That means Hooker and free agent addition Jalen Thompson are expected to be the main safeties. Hooker hasn't exactly lit the world on fire, but he's still a solid player, but if there's a noticeable decline, defensive coordinator Christian Parker may prefer to go with P.J. Locke, who he knows well from their time together in Denver.

KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kavontae Turpin celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Let's start this by admitting this would be an absolutely shocking move, but LP Cruz from Blogging the Boys discussed the possibility that KaVontae Turpin could be a surprising release. Cruz brings up the logjam at wide receiver, while also saying Jaydon Blue could take over as the primary kick returner.

Turpin was a breakout star in Dallas and was rewarded with a three-year, $13.5 million deal and was expected to do more on offense in 2025. His numbers slightly declined though, and he didn't exactly excite as a returner, which is why he's someone whose spot might not be as comfortable as it seems, especially if the special teams gaffes continue.

That said, releasing Turpin would save just $3.4 million, which isn't enough for Dallas to move on. They do, however, expect more from him this season.

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