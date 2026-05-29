June 1 is an important date on the NFL calendar as teams are able to release players and split their dead cap space over two seasons, making it easier to move on from players with a high cap number. This year, the Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to make any cuts, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be active.

The Cowboys still have depth concerns on their roster and they could take advantage of players who come available. That said, here's a look at four potential cap casualties who could help Dallas in 2026.

Michael Carter II, CB

New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II is tackled by Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg after recovering a fumble. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Adding Cobie Durant during free agency gives the Cowboys a player capable of starting if Shavon Revel Jr. isn't able to hold down the job. They also selected Caleb Downs in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft and he's expected to line up in the slot.

They could continue to add depth to a position that was a major issue last season, and Michael Carter II could be a name to watch. Carter developed into one of the top slot corners in the NFL, but was hardly used when he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last year, and they could decide to move on after June 1.

Christian Parker knows Carter well from their time in Philly and even though he didn't use him extensively, Carter could provide depth in the slot, which is a position the Cowboys can't afford to undervalue again.

Malik Harrison, LB

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Malik Harrison tackles Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Dallas traded for Dee Winters, who is expected to start opposite DeMarvion Overshown at inside linebacker. That's a solid duo, but Overshown has struggled to stay healthy. That's why I recently wrote about team insiders believing the Cowboys will add another linebacker before the season begins.

They do have Jaishawn Barham, but depending solely on a third-round pick who split time between linebacker and edge might not be the best bet. That's why they should keep an eye out for potential cuts, with Malik Harrison someone who could become available.

Harrison isn't an elite player, but he has 215 tackles in 87 career games. He's also recorded 43 starts, proving to be a valuable depth piece. That said, the Pittsburgh Steelers could save $4.75 million by releasing Harrison, which could be the right move for a team close to the cap limit.

Dorance Armstrong, EDGE

Washington Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A name Cowboys fans will remember, Dorance Armstrong developed into a trusted rotational pass rusher during his four seasons in Dallas. His final season with the Cowboys was in 2023, when he had 7.5 sacks. Armstrong then followed Dan Quinn to Washington, signing a three-year deal worth $33 million.

In two years, he has 10.5 sacks for the Commanders and has been a solid run defender. That said, he's coming off a knee injury and Washington could free up more than $9 million in cap space. They're not desperate for space by any means, but his salary could make him expendable.

James Conner, RB

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Throughout the offseason, we've written on how James Conner makes sense for the Cowboys. Javonte Williams has been a beast, but Dallas could use an upgrade at RB2 and Conner has experience working with Klayton Adams, who was an offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals previously.

Conner recorded more than 1,000 yards in each season he was running behind Adams' line, but a foot injury limited him to three games in 2025. He's likely on the chopping block after the addition of Tyler Allgeier in free agency and Jeremiyah Love in the NFL draft. That would open the door for the Cowboys to add another powerful back to their stable.

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