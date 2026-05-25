6 Cowboys in Contract Years Who Won't Be Back With Dallas in 2027

The Dallas Cowboys haven't even begun the 2026 campaign yet and we can already see the writing on the wall for some of the team's 2027 free agents not returning after this coming year.

According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have 30 players who are under contract right now but are set to hit free agency next offseason.

Of those 30, there are six notable names on the list we do not see having a future in Dallas beyond the 2026 season. Here's who they are and why they won't be back.

George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys are likely to slap the franchise tag on Pickens once again in 2027. From there, Dallas can look to have Pickens play out another year on the tag, or they could use it as a placeholder while they try and work out an extension.

We do not see Pickens being as accepting of the franchise tag as he seems to be this year, which would lead to a hold out until he gets the long-term deal he's seeking.

Dallas simply cannot afford to shell out the kind of money Pickens will command if he stays out of trouble and has a productive year once again in 2026, so that will make for a game of chicken between Dallas and Pickens in 2027.

Ultimately, we think that scenario will lead to the Cowboys trading Pickens and ending the relationship.

DeMarvion Overshown

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no doubt about Overshown's talent. Rather, the questions surrounding Overshown have to do with his health.

Overshown missed his entire rookie campaign with a torn ACL, and then he suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in 2024, which forced him to miss most of 2025. Overshown's injury history makes extending him a risky bet the Cowboys won't make.

The death blow to Overshown's future in Dallas might be his hiring David Mulugheta. As we know from the Micah Parsons saga, the agent is Jerry Jones' arch-nemesis and Jones having to deal with him won't help Overshown's cause to stay in Dallas, either.

Malik Hooker

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Hooker was very disappointing last season and struggled with injury, also.

The Cowboys made three additions to their safeties room with the signings of Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency, and the draft selection of Caleb Downs. As a result, we would not be surprised to see Hooker cut or traded this offseason.

That said, the Cowboys might need to hold on to Hooker because of the legal trouble Markquese Bell is facing. Even if Hooker stays for another season, we don't see him having a future in Dallas beyond 2026.

Jonathan Mingo

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' 2024 trade for Mingo has been a total blunder and nobody can argue otherwise.

It was a clear overpay at the time and Mingo has done nothing to change that with six catches for 71 scoreless yards over 14 contests with Dallas.

Mingo will now be fighting for a roster spot in 2026, so he may not last with the Cowboys past this offseason. If the former second-rounder does manage to stick, we'd be shocked to see him re-signed in 2027, barring a miraculous turnaround.

Luke Schoonmaker

Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Schoonmaker is another Cowboys player who could be on the chopping block this offseason, but that will depend upon how promising UDFAs Michael Trigg and DJ Rogers perform.

We'll give the veteran the benefit of the doubt and say he sticks with the Cowboys for another season, but all bets are off in 2027 after Schoonmaker has not come close to living up to his second-round billing thanks to average-at-best blocking and lackluster pass-catching production.

Sam Williams

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Williams' first year back from a torn ACL did not go too well, with the veteran posting just one sack in 2025. However, there is reason for optimism he can bounce back in 2026.

Players who sustain the injury Williams did are usually better the further removed they are from it. Adding to that, the 27-year-old is switching to outside linebacker in 2026, which is where he feels more comfortable after thriving in that role in college.

“This is what I did at Ole Miss, so I’m happy," Williams said.

If Williams goes on to have a bounce-back year, the Cowboys will likely find him too expensive to bring back, which will be fine with Dallas having Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence under contract in 2027.

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