Jerry Jones calls out Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin over fair catch penalties

KaVontae Turpin went from an unknown spring league signing to a Pro Bowl returner for the Dallas Cowboys.

His ascension to stardom culminated in a three-year, $18 million extension signed this offseason. While the Cowboys were thrilled to lock him up, Turpin hasn’t had his typical impact this year.

Turpin’s average yards per return is down from 10.4 on punts to 5.5 and 33.5 on kickoffs to 25.8. More concerning, however, is his recent penalty concerns.

In back-to-back weeks, Turpin was flagged for calling for a fair catch, then running with the ball. Jerry Jones was asked about this on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday, and said Turpin has to stop the mistakes.

#DallasCowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones tells @1053SS and @rjchoppy that KaVontae Turpin "has got to quit" making fair catch penalties.



Jones also explains why he isn't concerned about Turpin's struggles in the return game this season. pic.twitter.com/jgrvPGoVcF — 105.3 The FAN (@1053thefan) December 9, 2025

“Well, he's just got to quit that. And if you hold that hand up at that critical juncture, they'll call that a fair catch. And if you try to run with the ball, they'll give you a penalty for it. And that's pretty simple. And it's not that, really he'd be the first to tell you he's just got to quit doing that,” Jones said.

Jerry Jones unbothered by lack of big returns

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Cardinals. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jones was also asked about Turpin’s lack of big plays in the return game, but the team owner remained confident in Turpin.

“But when it comes to competing, I don't know of anybody. I'd prefer to have the ball in their hands than KaVontae. So my point to you is that I think we're great there. I think we've got a pro bowl returner. And candidly, we've got one heck of a weapon that really complements what we've got with the other parts of our game.”

While Turpin is being criticized for his mistakes the past two weeks, it’s worth noting that he was the one who made the game-saving fumble recovery in Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jones was singing his praises for that hustle, and now he just wants Turpin to focus and show that same effort in the return game.

