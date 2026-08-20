Cowboys, Saints Receive NFL Punishment For Joint Practice Fights

UPDATE: The NFL has handed down its punishment to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints for their roles in the joint practice melees.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both teams were fined a whopping $500,000 for “the actions that took place at the joint practice between the teams earlier this week.”

NFL fined the Cowboys and Saints $500,000 each for what it called “the actions that took place at the joint practice between the teams earlier this week.”



The Competition Committee has made sportsmanship – including at joint practices – a point of emphasis over the past several… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2026

ORIGINAL: The fight-filled joint practice between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday could end up being costly for some players on both sides.

Before practice on Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that the league has requested tape of the practice to review what unfolded during the session, when there were somewhere around 10 fights.

The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt noted that players could potentially be fined, although nobody is at risk of a suspension.

"Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the league has requested film of the Cowboys-Saints joint practice," Hoyt stated. "The league could issue fines in joint practices for fights. We saw nearly double digit fights/skirmishes on Tuesday. No fines have been issued as of now."

Who could get fined?

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner (89) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If fines are issued, they will likely be for players who threw punches during the scuffles.

One player we know threw punches is Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, who was caught on camera doing so.

The second-year outside linebacker was promptly kicked out of practice by Schottenheimer for throwing punches, and that's the second time in training camp Ezeiruaku has been kicked out of a practice for that same reason.

"We'll have a long conversation. Donovan is a very bright young man. He understands that he can't hurt the football team," Schotty said, according to Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com.

Things are getting way out of hand at Cowboys-Saints pic.twitter.com/6dz65OnRG9 — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) August 18, 2026

"Unfortunately for him, there's two officiating crews that know he lost his composure. But it's part of a growth mindset for him, we've got to get him better, and we've got the right type of leaders on this football team, myself included, Christian Parker, Quinnen Williams, guys like that, that will help him do that."

Schottenheimer spoke with Ezeiruaku after his first ejection, but clearly that didn't work. We'll see if the Cowboys head coach can get through to his player the second time around.

We did see one other potential punch from a Saints player on running back Javonte Williams earlier in the practice, although it's difficult to say who the player was because Saints players were not wearing their own jerseys during the session.

We'd also keep an eye on Saints wide receiver Brock Rechsteiner, who German suplexed Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson after Rechsteiner got into it with cornerback Caelen Carson.

Hilariously enough, Rechsteiner is the son of WWE Hall of Famer, Scott Steiner. Safe to say, he learned a thing or two from his dad.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —