NFL Preseason Week 2 Power Rankings Deliver Cowboys Another Reality Check

Entering the first week of the NFL preseason, the Dallas Cowboys were hit with a reality check in NFL power rankings, coming in at No. 17.

They then put together an impressive outing against the Seattle Seahawks, which included their defense showing far more discipline than we saw at any point in 2025.

That performance has fans excited about what could happen should their play under defensive coordinator Christian Parker continue to impress.

Dallas Cowboys remain a long shot for Super Bowl contention

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not everyone is buying the hype, however, as Peter Dewey says the Cowboys are still sitting at No. 17 in SI Betting's NFL Power Rankings entering the second weekend of the preseason. While Dewey is basing his rankings solely on Super Bowl odds, he still doesn’t have much faith himself, saying they’re ranked high for a team with very limited playoff success over the past decade.

“Dallas is projected to have the fifth-hardest schedule in the NFL this season, and it needs to fix a defense that was 32nd in EPA/Play in the 2025 season,” Dewey wrote. “The Cowboys are pretty high up in the odds for a team that has two playoff wins since the 2016 season.”

It’s hard to argue against his point since teams rarely go from back-to-back seven-win seasons to become powerhouses, let alone Super Bowl contenders. On the other hand, Dallas has made some real effort to shore up their defensive shortcomings and returns all 11 starters on an offense that was among the best in the NFL a year ago.

Cowboys’ recent move should improve their odds

Founders FFC linebacker Von Miller during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas made moves throughout the offseason to improve their defense. Not only did they bring in Parker as their new coordinator, but they used two first-round picks on defensive players, adding Caleb Downs at No. 11 and Malachi Lawrence at No. 23. They also traded for Rashan Gary and added Jalen Thompson in free agency.

Once they arrived at training camp, Jerry Jones said the Cowboys were still looking for help and they found that in Von Miller, who recently signed a one-year deal.

At 37 years old, Miller isn’t the player he once was. Still, he had nine sacks in 2025 for the Washington Commanders, proving he can be effective as a pass-rush specialist. He also brings much-needed playoff experience, which includes two Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP. The Cowboys claim they’re still actively looking for more help, but it’s clear they’re going to need to prove themselves on the field before they earn respect as legitimate contenders.

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