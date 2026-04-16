Dallas Cowboys Receive Great News On Future of All-Pro Brandon Aubrey

The Dallas Cowboys have made a ton of notable moves this offseason, mostly in an attempt to overhaul the defense. That was one of the top priorities following another disappointing season, but now other areas of the roster are coming to the forefront.

On special teams, Cowboys fan have been eagerly waiting to get answer about the future of star kicker Brandon Aubrey, who entered this offseason seeking a new contract.

The Cowboys placed a restricted tender on Aubrey worth one year for about $5.7 million. This doesn't guarantee he will remain with Dallas for next season, but the clock is now ticking on what his fate will be for the 2026 season.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday, Aubrey now has until Friday if he wants to sign an offer sheet with another team, but no such offer has been made yet. If that remains the case by the deadline, Aubrey will be a Cowboy next year before getting the chance to renegotiate a new contract next offseason.

Cowboys Have Made Their Intentions Clear With Brandon Aubrey

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa congratulates kicker Brandon Aubrey after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear last month that the front office values Aubrey and wants to offer him a new deal in the future. But for now, it's likely he will play the 2022 season on the tender.

"We first of all think he's outstanding, love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys," Jones said, via ESPN's Todd Archer. "We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. And so that's a way of not trying to negotiate with anything that I might say here, but we've got a good offer on the table for him."

Aubrey has been one of the league's most dangerous weapons over the past few seasons and is certainly deserving of being the highest-paid kicker in NFL history, whether that's in Dallas or elsewhere.

Last season, he went 36 of 42 on field goals with a long of 64 yards. All six of his misses came from 50+ yards out. He made 47 of 48 extra points.

It will be tough for Aubrey to replicate his 2023 season when he made all 10 of his 50+ yard field goals while going 36 of 38 on the year, but it's hard argue that he's not the best kicker in the NFL.

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