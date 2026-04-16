With so much attention on the Dallas Cowboys' No. 12 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially when it comes to trading up, there has not been a lot of discussion about what happens at 20 if Dallas hangs on to it by not trading up from 12.

Well, it appears we have a look at one potential plan for the Cowboys, according to Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports.

Pauline reports that the Cowboys are a team that could draft Georgia linebacker CJ Allen, and some around the league think they could target him after a trade back from 20.

"Others tell me that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys are real possibilities (for Allen), though they mention those teams would likely trade down from their present slots (Tampa owns the 15th selection, Dallas the 20th pick), then draft Allen," he added.

CJ Allen ranked as LB3

Georgia linebacker CJ Allen. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pauline says Allen has cemented himself as the No. 3 linebacker in this draft, partly thanks to a stronger-than-expected showing while working out for scouts.

"Linebacker CJ Allen is just months removed from knee surgery and was only expected to time in the mid-4.5s when he ran the 40. But he impressed scouts on hand with times that were as fast as 4.46 seconds, which are pretty good for a recovering player," he reported.

"He’s established himself as LB3 in this draft after the Ohio State duo of Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, and people told me Allen has cemented himself in the late part of Round 1 after Wednesday.

Allen was also very productive at Georgia last season, tallying 88 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four passes defensed.

Allen checks most of the boxes teams are looking for at the position. While he is lacking in coverage (60.5), Allen did manage to post an elite 90.8 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus, and a solid 72.1 in the pass-rush. We also mentioned his sideline-to-sideline speed that helps him cover a ton of ground.

Why Cowboys should draft Allen

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker is one of many concerns on defense for the Cowboys, who don't have a sure starter next to DeMarvion Overshown. Dallas doesn't have someone to wear the green dot, either.

Allen can check both of those boxes in Year 1, as he has starting experience and played against top competition in the SEC. Allen also wore the green dot and was one of the Bulldogs' leaders.

If a trade up for Sonny Styles doesn't happen, there won't be a linebacker worthy at the No. 12 pick, which makes taking Allen in the 20s the next-best option for Dallas.

And, if the Cowboys trade back and grab Allen, they'd also acquire more draft capital, or at least improve one of their draft spots in a later round.

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