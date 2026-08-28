Will Dallas Cowboys Starters Play vs Saints in 2026 NFL Preseason Finale?

Dallas Cowboys Nation, we have finally made it. In a matter of hours, the team will take the field for its first home game of the preseason and welcome the New Orleans Saints to AT&T Stadium for a primetime NFC showdown on the NFL Network.

It's the final opportunity for players on the roster bubble to make a strong impression on the coaching staff and front office, which means we could be in store for some exciting performances.

Unfortunately, we will once again be without the team's starters on the field as the Cowboys play it safe, as they have all season. We have seen some starters get playing time sprinkled in through the first two weeks, but Dallas' biggest stars have yet to suit up.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer explained his strategy and philosophy when it comes to sitting the starters early on in training camp.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker with head coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When speaking to the media at the start of camp, Schottenheimer said, “We’re not going to play a lot of our. There’s something to the young guys playing a little bit, and we do it in the first two games. I think that’s part of it. Usually, you don’t play many of those guys in the third preseason game, but it’s something that we’re very serious about.”

After the way injuries have ravaged the Cowboys in recent years, it's best for the team to play it safe. After all, they will need to be at full strength in order to have the bounce-back season that they are looking for.

All of the information you will need to catch Friday night's preseason finale between the Cowboys and Saints, in which Dallas is favored for the first time this preseason, can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: ESPN Unlimited

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 38.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -136, Saints +113

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

After Friday night's game, will begin turning its attention to the regular season, which will kick off on Sunday, September 13, against the division rival New York Giants in primetime on Sunday Night Football. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

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