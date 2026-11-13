Cowboys Injury Report Raises Major Defensive Concerns Ahead of 49ers Game

Injuries were a concern for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 as they went into their showdown against the Indianapolis Colts without wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Dallas escaped with a win, but they need their top players available this weekend as they take on the San Francisco 49ers. The good news for them is that George Pickens made it very clear that he intends to play this weekend. The bad news is that Porter remains questionable. He's also joined by several other key defenders on their Friday injury report.

Dallas still isn't sure the status of Porter, who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. They're also concerned about fellow starting cornerback DaRon Bland, who is dealing with an ankle injury of his own. Making matters worse, the Cowboys will be without starting outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku and safety P.J. Locke.

Ezeiruaku was forced to leave during the first half of the Cowboys' win over the Colts due to an ankle injury. Locke played the majority of the game, but a concussion took him out late. Neither player will be able to go this weekend as the Cowboys have a lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the 49ers.

Cowboys Week 10 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke celebrates after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OUT:

Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB (Ankle)

Jake Ferguson, TE (Knee/Ankle)

Tyler Goodson, RB (Ankle/Knee)

P.J. Locke III, S (Concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, WR (Ankle/Foot)

DOUBTFUL:

Juanyeh Thomas, S (Hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE:

DaRon Bland, CB (Ankle)

Jonathan Bullard, DT (Calf)

Alijah Clark, S (Illness)

Devin Moore, CB (Hip)

Joey Porter Jr., CB (Ankle)

Cowboys WR George Pickens is off the injury report and will play Sunday.



CB DaRon Bland popped up with an ankle injury today and is questionable. CB Joey Porter Jr. is questionable, OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku is out, S Juanyeh Thomas is doubtful, S Alijah Clark is questionable.… pic.twitter.com/jFCrk6Jxrj — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 13, 2026

The best news for Dallas is seeing Pickens' name come off the injury report. Even if their defense was at full strength, the Cowboys were going to need their full arsenal on offense to stand a chance. While that aresenal won't include Jake Ferguson, who was ruled out, the Cowboys have already been phasing him out amidst his struggles this season.

49ers Week 10 Injury Report

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans warms up before the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San Francisco is also dealing with multiple injuries, although only one player has been ruled out. Veteran Mike Evans has not played since October 19 due to an Achilles injury and isn't ready to return.

OUT:

Mike Evans, WR (Achilles)

QUESTIONABLE

Renardo Green, CB (Back)

Dre Greenlaw, LB (NIR-Rest)

Nate Hobbs, CB (Adductor)

Deommodore Lenoir, CB (Foot)

Upton Stout, CB (Shoulder/Neck)

C.J. West, DT (Knee)

Trent Williams, T (NIR-Rest)

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