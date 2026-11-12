Dallas Cowboys-49ers Opening Odds Offer Surprising Optimism For Week 10

After a win over the Indianapolis Colts on the road and holding steady at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to string together consecutive wins when they return home in Week 10 to host the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium.

It's one of the Cowboys' toughest tests in recent weeks, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the opening line from DraftKings Sportsbook. While the Cowboys are an underdog at home, the point spread is only 3.5 points, so oddsmakers believe the game could be closer than the team's records suggest.

Dallas enters Week 10 with a 4-5 record and just a 1-3 mark at home, while the 49ers are an impressive 7-1 on the season. On paper, San Francisco should be a bigger favorite, but there's something the Cowboys playing at home keeps the spread closer.

If you want to go with the moneyline, the Cowboys are $170, which means a $100 wager on Dallas would land you $170 in profit. That's not a bad payday if the Cowboys can find a way to string together consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gives his hat to a fan after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas' showdown with the 49ers will serve as America's Game of the Week, which means Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi provide updates from the sideline throughout the evening. Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

The game also marks the first of three consecutive games at home for the Cowboys, with upcoming games against the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day set to round out November.

All of the information you need to watch Sunday afternoon's NFC clash can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds & VIewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys +3.5 | O/U: 55.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +170 | 49ers -205

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst), and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sideline

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