Jaishawn Barham Injury Update Likely Delays Cowboys Debut But No Cause For Concern

The Dallas Cowboys are only a few practices away from wrapping up their stint in Oxnard, California, for training camp, and will be kicking off their NFL preseason campaign in approximately 24 hours.

Unfortunately, when the team hits the field against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday night in primetime, they will likely be without one of their early training camp standouts, rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham.

Barham was an early standout in training camp and was getting rave reviews from the coaching staff and those who were in attendance. Barham's excellent camp hit a bit of a snag, though, when he suffered a groin injury that kept him sidelined for the past few practices.

On Friday, Barham was back at practice with his helmet on for the team's walkthrough, but he is not expected to suit up for the team's preseason opener Saturday night on the NFL Network, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Jaishawn Barham taking part in the practice, at least in a helmet. Wouldn’t expect him to play Saturday coming off missed days due to groin injury. pic.twitter.com/1actuUmdQg — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 14, 2026

But while Barham's Cowboys debuy may be delayed, it's a positive sign that he was back on the field for the walkthrough. Let's hope that means he is close to returning to practice, and can get back onto the field and back to 100 percent by Week 2 of the preseason.

Barham may be a rookie, but he has shown the potential to be an impact player.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: NFL Network & Local listings

Betting Odds: Seahawks -3 | O/U: 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following the Cowboys' preseason opener against the Seahawks on Saturday night, the team will return to Oxnard. There will be two more full practices at River Ridge Playing Fields before a showdown with the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Saturday, August 22.4

Then, ahead of the preseason finale, the Cowboys will return home to Frisco, where they will wrap up camp with a handful of open practices for the fans before closing the preseason at AT&T Stadium against the New Orleans Saints.

So, stay tuned, Cowboys Nation, be cause cut down to the 53-man roster and regular season is reapidly approaching.

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