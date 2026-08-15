Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks Live Stream, Start Time & TV Info For NFL Preseason

Dallas Cowboys Nation, for the first time since last season came to an unceremonious end, we can say that it is finally game day! Dallas officially kicks off its 2026 NFL preseason campaign on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks in primetime.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Seahawks is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

It will be our first chance to get a look at the revamped roster and, most importantly, how defensive coordinator Christian Parker's highly touted scheme can give opposing offenses fits.

Dallas put on a strong performance in a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week, so hopefully they can keep the momentum rolling under the bright lights at Lumen Field when the world is watching.

A majority of the team's starters will not be suiting up, but fans should still tune in to get our first look at first-round picks Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence taking the field in live game action.

Let's hope that the team can put on a show, and that everyone can walk away from Saturday night as healthy as they were when they walked in.

All of the information you need to catch Saturday night's primetime showdown can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: NFL Network & Local listings

Betting Odds: Seahawks -3 | O/U: 37.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +124 | Seahawks -148

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Live Stream: NFL+ | Sling TV | Fubo

NFL+ is the league's standalone streaming service, which comes in two tiers. The base subscription costs $6.99/mo or $49.99/year, including the NFL Network, live local and primetime games, along with live game audio for every game. NFL+ Premium includes all of the base package features, along with full and condensed game replays and All-22 Coaches Film for $14.99/mo or $99.99/year.

NFL Network is also available on the Sling Blue plan or Sling Select, which begins as low as $19.99 per month. On Fubo, you can access NFL Network as part of a free trial available for new users.

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