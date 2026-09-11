Dallas Cowboys Secure Future at Tight End With Brevyn Spann-Ford Contract Extension

The Dallas Cowboys are making a notable decision on the offensive side of the ball ahead of Week 1's matchup with the New York Giants.

The Cowboys have signed tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to a three-year, $18 million contract extension, per reports from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The deal includes $12.075 million in guaranteed money.

Spann-Ford is now under contract through 2029. He was set to be a restricted free agent next offseason but now has his future secure in Dallas.

Brevyn Spann-Ford Has Become Undrafted Gem for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (89) on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Spann-Ford went undrafted in 2024 after playing five years of college football at Minnesota.

He signed a deal with Dallas shortly and made the 53-man roster as a rookie before appearing in all 17 games that season.

From having an uncertain NFL future to being a gameday staple for Dallas, Spann-Ford proved as a rookie that he's an example of what's possible for undrafted players.

Though his involvement in the passing game remained limited in 2025, Spann-Ford made a big impression on Cowboys fans after securing his first-career touchdown in Dallas' memorable 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.

Spann-Ford's touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter cut Philadelphia's lead to 21-14 after the Cowboys had fallen behind 21-0.

Spann-Ford has appeared in 34 games (five starts) during his two years with the Cowboys.

This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.

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