Dallas Cowboys Secure Future at Tight End With Brevyn Spann-Ford Contract Extension
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The Dallas Cowboys are making a notable decision on the offensive side of the ball ahead of Week 1's matchup with the New York Giants.
The Cowboys have signed tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford to a three-year, $18 million contract extension, per reports from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The deal includes $12.075 million in guaranteed money.
Spann-Ford is now under contract through 2029. He was set to be a restricted free agent next offseason but now has his future secure in Dallas.
Brevyn Spann-Ford Has Become Undrafted Gem for Cowboys
Spann-Ford went undrafted in 2024 after playing five years of college football at Minnesota.
He signed a deal with Dallas shortly and made the 53-man roster as a rookie before appearing in all 17 games that season.
From having an uncertain NFL future to being a gameday staple for Dallas, Spann-Ford proved as a rookie that he's an example of what's possible for undrafted players.
Though his involvement in the passing game remained limited in 2025, Spann-Ford made a big impression on Cowboys fans after securing his first-career touchdown in Dallas' memorable 24-21 comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles last season.
Spann-Ford's touchdown at the end of the fourth quarter cut Philadelphia's lead to 21-14 after the Cowboys had fallen behind 21-0.
Spann-Ford has appeared in 34 games (five starts) during his two years with the Cowboys.
This is a breaking news article that will be updated accordingly.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7