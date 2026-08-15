Cowboys Should Pursue Former Pro Bowl Edge Rusher Coming Out of Retirement

The Dallas Cowboys should stop at nothing to improve the defense ahead of the 2026 season, and adding more help at edge rusher is among the biggest priorities on that side of the ball.

We know edge rusher is a premium position and one of the most important on the football field. We also know Dallas struggled to get after the quarterback in 2025, posting the seventh-fewest sacks in the league.

The Cowboys did add Rashan Gary and Malachi Lawrence this offseason, but Gary is coming off a disappointing campaign and we simply don't know what Lawrence will provide in Year 1. The jury is also out on Donovan Ezeiruaku in his second season.

While a promising group, we wouldn't mind the Cowboys adding more help to the position ahead of Week 1, and we know Jerry Jones is open to doing so after comments he made at the beginning of training camp.

"I'd give up the future to substitute where we are today," he said of adding to the roster. "As to a player, to give you an idea about what I'd invest, something substantive, to get the right kind of deal and improve us for Opening Day? I would."

Cowboys Should Pursue Za'Darius Smith

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Za'Darius Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After deciding to retire during his brief stint with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Za'Darius Smith is returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week.

He has even gone as far as to take a workout with the Cleveland Browns, although it doesn't appear a signing is imminent.

Smith's is long in the tooth as he prepares to turn 34 in September, but he has shown he's got some gas left in the tank after posting 1.5 sacks in five games in 2025 and nine sacks in 17 contests during the season prior.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith amounts to a plus run defender after routinely posting grades above 60 during his career, including a 69.5 last season.

That's important to note because the Cowboys could also use a boost in run defense, where they surrendered the 10th-most rushing yards per game in 2025.

Another positive with adding Smith is his ability to slide inside on passing downs.

The veteran edge rusher has plenty of experience playing on the interior and can line up next to Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, which would only enhance the Cowboys' pass rush in obvious passing situations.

Smith might end up taking some snaps away from Lawrence and others, but that's not something the Cowboys can worry about ahead of a season in which the team has a ton of urgency.

Smith has the ability to bolster Dallas' defense and that's why it makes a ton of sense for the Cowboys to sign him.