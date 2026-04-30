Cowboys' Biggest Remaining Needs After 2026 Draft: What’s Still Missing

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys deserve plenty of credit for their work during the 2026 NFL draft.

They landed Ohio State Safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall, giving them a player many considered to be the best all-around prospect. They also addressed the edge with Malachi Lawrence, and picked up two fourth-round picks by trading back before taking Lawrence.

They also brought in a potential swing tackle in Drew Shelton and a cornerback with a high ceiling in Devin Moore. The Cowboys even addressed the linebacker position by sending a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for Dee Winters.

These moves put them in far better shape than they were to begin the offseason, but there are still a few needs they should consider addressing.

Dallas Cowboys biggest remaining needs

San Francisco 49ers LB Dee Winters carries the ball after an interception for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dallas might feel confident enough in their roster to field 11 starters on both sides of the ball, but there are still a few areas of need. Here’s a look at the top three areas that can use some attention:

Linebacker

Running Back

EDGE

Adding Winters gives the Cowboys a proven option at inside linebacker. Pairing him with DeMarvion Overshown means they have a solid duo, but the depth is a concern. They’re likely going to use Jaishawn Barham in this role, but he might also play on the edge. There’s Shemar James and Justin Barron as well, but the Cowboys will be in trouble if Overshown misses significant time, which he has in every season thus far.

Bobby Wagner and Bobby Okereke have been floated as options in free agency while Jordyn Brooks has been a rumored target via trade.

At running back, they have a feature back in Javonte Williams, but Jaydon Blue, Malik Davis, and Phil Mafah as the backups leaves some question marks. Davis did great in place of Williams last season, but Blue struggled to impress the coaching staff. Mafah played in just one game, making him a relative unknown.

Their third concern is on the edge. Adding Lawrence to play opposite Rashan Gary was a smart move. They also have Donovan Ezeiruaku, who flashed as a rookie. That said, they lack proven players who can deliver on third downs.

That makes this a need, with options such as Joey Bosa still out there to consider. Adding a veteran such as Bosa would allow them to rotate in their younger players while giving them two veterans to learn from.

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