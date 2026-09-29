The Dallas Cowboys' secondary just can't catch a break, with another defensive back set to miss multiple weeks after Jerry Jones' latest injury update for the team.

Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning and revealed that former 2025 third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. suffered a "multiweek injury" during the team's heartbreaking loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro.

Jones classified Revel's injury as a "hamstring strain." The news comes after it was revealed on Monday that starting safety and prized free-agent signing Jalen Thompson is likely heading to injured reserve, where he will join safety P.J. Locke, who is dealing with a torn plantar fascia in his foot.

After the latest flurry of injuries hit the already thin Cowboys' defense, the team was forced to make some roster moves, and they did just that on Tuesday evening.

Dallas Cowboys Add 2 Defensive Backs Amid Depth Concerns

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas reacts after a play against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Currently, the Cowboys defense is without four Week One starters and three key contributors.

Cobie Durant (hamstring ) - multiple weeks

DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) - multiple weeks

Jalen Thompson (hamstring) - injured reserve

Jonathan Bullard (calf) - multiple weeks

Malik Hooker (elbow) - multiple weeks

Marist Liufau (hand) - injured reserve

PJ Locke (foot) - injured reserve

Shavon Revel (knee) - multiple weeks

That led to the team bringing in five players on Tuesday for workouts: former Cowboys fan favorite Juanyeh Thomas, former third-round pick LB Germaine Pratt, and defensive backs Alex Austin, Tyler Funderburk, and Shemar Bartholomew.

Two of those players have earned spots on the Cowboys roster, with Dallas announcing the signing of Alex Austin, who most recently played for the New England Patriots, which included an appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Shortly after, the team reunited with Thomas. Thomas played for the Cowboys from 2022 to 2025, after joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He appeared in 36 games for the team, recording 62 tackles, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Dallas Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, his season came to a premature end after being placed on the reserve/non-football illness list due to chronic migraine issues that were impacting his vision.

Prior to re-joining the Cowboys, Thomas teased a reunion on social media. Thomas, who is the older brother of New York Jets third-round pick Azareye'h, had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts after leaving the Cowboys in free agency, is now back where he started his NFL career.

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