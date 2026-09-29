Dallas Cowboys Sign New CB After Shavon Revel Injury
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The Dallas Cowboys left Brazil with a heartbreaking defeat to the Baltimore Ravens and a slew of injuries on defense.
Dallas lost cornerback Shavon Revel to a knee injury along with safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (calf).
These three join a long list of players that have already missed multiple games due to injury. This includes starting cornerback Cobie Durant, who suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2's win over
With the injuries at cornerback stacking up, the Cowboys are bringing a new player that just so happens to have Super Bowl experience.
Cowboys Sign Former Patriots CB Alex Austin
The Cowboys are signing former New England Patriots cornerback Alex Austin to the practice squad, per reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He was one of five players that Dallas hosted for a workout in Frisco on Tuesday.
Austin, 25, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft after playing four years at Oregon State. He signed a four-year, $3.91 million contract with Buffalo but was waived prior to the start of his rookie season.
Austin then signed with the Houston Texans, who waived him after three games, before being picked up by the Patriots. It was in New England where Austin found some stability. He played in five games and made one start for the Patriots while also securing his first-career interception against Buffalo, the team that drafted him, in Week 17 of his rookie season.
Over the next two years with New England, Austin appeared in 21 games (five starts) during the regular season and three playoff games, which included Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks last season.
When Could Shavon Revel Jr. Return?
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer told reporters on Tuesday that Revel avoided a major injury. He suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during college at East Carolina, but this latest injury was in the right knee.
Revel is already set to work his back into practice this week, signaling that the second-year cornerback could be back in action after a few games.
Austin's addition will help give the Cowboys an extra body at cornerback until Revel returns.
In total, Austin has played in 29 games (six starts) while posting 31 total tackles (25 solo), eight pass breakups and one interception. He doesn't have as much experience as some other free agent cornerbacks but there's some valuable reps on his resume.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7