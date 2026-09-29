Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Entering Week 4: Two New Defenders To Miss Time

The Dallas Cowboys defense just can't catch a break. After making several moves during the NFL offseason to revamp the roster and bolster the depth, Dallas' defense is as thin as ever.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones tapped into 105.3 The Fan for his weekly radio spot and shared an update on the team's injury report as we begin to ramp up preparations for Week 4.

Two new names have been added to the growing injury blotter, including another member of the gutted defensive backfield.

Entering Week 4, the Cowboys are going to need to hope that some of the previously injured players get healthy and that reinforcements come to the rescue sooner rather than later.

Dallas Cowboys Injury Updates Entering Week 4

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard looks on before a game against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, the team announced that starting safety Jalen Thompson is likely heading to injured reserve because of a hamstring injury suffered in the team's 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro. Two new names added to the injury watchlist are defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard and cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.

Bullard suffered a calf injury that is expected to sideline him for three to four weeks. It's the latest injury setback for the team's offseason addition, after he missed significant time during training camp with a groin/abdominal injury.

The latest blow to the secondary is Revel, the team's third-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, who was thrown into the starting lineup because of the recent injury to Cobie Durant. Durant is set to miss multiple weeks due to a hamstring strain. Revel, who impressed during training camp and the preseason, suffered a right knee hyperextension against the Ravens.

Dallas is optimistic about Revel's injury, but he could still miss multiple weeks.

Growing List of Dallas Cowboys' Defensive Injuries

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cobie Durant (hamstring ) - multiple weeks

DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring) - multiple weeks

Jalen Thompson (hamstring) - injured reserve

Jonathan Bullard (calf) - multiple weeks

Malik Hooker (elbow) - multiple weeks

Marist Liufau (hand) - injured reserve

PJ Locke (foot) - injured reserve

Shavon Revel (knee) - multiple weeks



For those keeping track at home, that is four starters and three key contributors who are missing extended time within the first month of the season. For a unit that needs all the help it can get, it's an ideal situation, so let's see how the team can battle through the injuries.

Hopefully, Christian Parker can rally the troops and get things in order ahead of Sunday's showdown with the winless Houston Texans on the road.

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