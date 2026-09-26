Dallas Cowboys Place PJ Locke On IR, Address Depth Issues With 2 Key Roster Moves

The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been plagued by injuries through the first two weeks of the season, and now they will be without a key backup for the next few weeks.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys announced that safety P.J. Locke has been placed on injured reserve as he continues to recover from a torn plantar fascia in his right foot. He will not be eligible to return until Week 7 at the earliest.

With Locke moved to injured reserve, the Cowboys made a series of corresponding moves to fill the spot on the 53-man roster, while elevating a practice squad player to fill the void left by Locke.

Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Shake-Up Before Week 3

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an open spot on the 53-man roster, the Cowboys have signed linebacker Justin Barron from the practice squad to the active roster. Barron made a handful of appearances for the Cowboys last season and was a standout during training camp and the preseason.

Barron was previously elevated from the Cowboys, landing a spot on the game day roster before the team's impressive Week 2 win over the NFC East rival Washington Commanders.

Dallas wasn't done making moves, either. With major depth concerns in the secondary due to injuries to Locke, starting safety Malik Hooker, and starting cornerback Cobie Durant, the Cowboys elevated cornerback Reddy Steward from the practice squad for game day.

Like Barron, Steward appeared for the Cowboys last season and made a positive impression on the coaching staff. Last season, Steward appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys with five starts, recording 63 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, three passes defensed, two quarterback hits, and one forced fumble.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward during practice at the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo training ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's hope that the moves can help Dallas against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday evening at the iconic Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. With the team's ailing defense facing the task of slowing down former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Cowboys are going to need all of the defensive reinforcements they can get.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Ravens is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. The game will be called by legendary play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, who will be joined in the booth by T.J. Watt, while Tracy Wolfson provides updates from the sideline throughout the game.

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