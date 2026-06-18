Dallas Cowboys Sign Former Raiders DE in Underrated Free Agency Pickup

The Dallas Cowboys continue to stay busy making offseason roster moves as the team makes its way through minicamp.

After signing multiple former UFL players with NFL experience, the Cowboys are now bringing in another new face who received notable starting reps as recently as last season.

Per reports from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are signing former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden to a deal. An undrafted free agent in the 2021 NFL Draft, Snowden played in two games with the Chicago Bears as a rookie before signing a deal with the Raiders and becoming a two-year starter.

No, he isn't the Raiders pass rusher that Dallas fans had been hoping for earlier in the offseason when Maxx Crosby trade rumors were running rampant, but Snowden still brings some valuable depth to the roster ahead of the first season under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Charles Snowden Could Be Key Depth Piece for Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Snowden, 28, likely doesn't have another gear he can hit as he approaches 30 years old, but he's already proven as recently as last season that he can contribute valuable snaps as a pass rusher in the NFL.

During the past two years with the Raiders, he played in 31 games with 18 starts while posting 67 total tackles (35 solo), 4.5 sacks, two pass breakups and one interception. In that span, he received 730 snaps on defense and 231 on special teams.

Regardless of whether or not Snowden finds his way onto the 53-man roster, adding that kind of experience right after the end of mandatory minicamp shouldn't be overlooked.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden runs against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Cowboys being able to get Snowden this late in the offseason could eventually be seen as a steal if he's able to make impact plays on the defensive line at some point during the 2026 campaign. Dallas has made other recent roster additions, but the signing of Snowden feels more significant given his most recent proof of production.

Snowden joins a long list of new players that the Cowboys have added this offseason. Dallas has also brought on safety Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals), defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (Los Angeles Chargers), safety PJ Locke (Denver Broncos), cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams), defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard (New Orleans Saints) and more.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —