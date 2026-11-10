Dallas Cowboys Signing Former Saints Running Back After Tyler Goodson Injury

The Dallas Cowboys lost running back Tyler Goodson to an injury after the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but they have now added a replacement.

With Goodson on the shelf for now, the Cowboys only had one healthy running back on their active roster, which is of course Javonte Williams, and two on their practice squad in Israel Abanikanda and Jashaun Corbin, so they needed more help.

Well, the Cowboys have now added someone.

According to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys are signing former New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller to the practice squad.

"The Cowboys will do something today, a person with knowledge of the situation said the team will sign RB Kendre Miller to practice squad," Watkins reported.

More information on Kendre Miller

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) runs against Minnesota Vikings defensive back Theo Jackson (26) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miller was a 2023 third-round pick of the Saints out of TCU.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Saints, compiling 184 carries for 656 yards and five touchdowns to go along with 29 receptions for 217 receiving yards in 27 games.

Miller's most productive season was actually his rookie year in 2023, when he posted 156 rushing yards and career-highs in receiving yards (117) and scrimmage yards (273).

The former Saints draft pick is a decent runner and pass-catcher, but he doesn't do anything special in either area. He also struggles in pass protection, so he won't be an ideal option to play on obvious passing downs.

Miller does have good size at 6-foot and 220 pounds, but that size has not helped him avoid injuries. Over his three-plus seasons in the NFL, Miller has missed a total of 29 games, including 10 last season due to a torn ACL.

Tyler Goodson injury update

Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson (32) rushes with the ball Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Thankfully, Goodson, who suffered a knee injury in Week 9, did not come down with a major injury, but he is expected to miss multiple weeks. It isn't yet clear if he'll need an injured reserve stint.

According to his dad, Maurice, it's "just a sprain" for Goodson, and ESPN's Todd Archer reports it's a sprain of his MCL and ACL.

It's a shame for Goodson, who was starting to emerge with Dallas after a strong showing against his former team, the Colts, that saw him tally 77 yards on 12 carries.

Goodson was claimed off waivers by the Cowboys back in September and has appeared in seven games since then.

In those seven contests, he's tallied 163 rushing yards and over four yards per carry, and he has also added 23 receiving yards.

Prior to his stint with the Cowboys, Goodson had spent the last three seasons with the Colts.

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