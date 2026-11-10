Dallas Cowboys Showing Interest in Signing Former Saints RB Before Week 10

It feels unlikely that the Dallas Cowboys will be making any trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT.

But that hardly means Dallas will stay quiet when it comes adding some new faces to the roster through free agency.

The Cowboys will be without backup running back Tyler Goodson for multiple weeks after he suffered a knee injury in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. As a result, Dallas faces some legitmate depth concerns behind running back Javonte Williams. The Cowboys recently signed former training camp running back Jashaun Corbin to the practice squad but Dallas needs a more immediate solution.

Now, ahead of Week 10's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys could be on the brink of getting exactly what they need at the backup running back spot.

Cowboys Host Former Saints RB Kendre Miller for Visit

New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) carries the ball while defended by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) int he third quarter at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys are hosting former New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller for a visit on Tuesday, per reports from ESPN's Todd Archer.

This comes after Jerry Jones said that the Cowboys would be adding a new running back through free agency, a move that became obvious once Goodson went down.

Miller, 24, has been with New Orleans since 2023, playing primarily as a backup. Despite running back injuries of their own, the Saints waived him on Saturday.

In 27 career games and three starts with the Saints, Miller posted 184 carries for 656 yards and five touchdowns along with 29 catches for 217 yards.

Kendre Miller Has DFW Connections

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters (53) and tight end DJ Rogers (49) and wide receiver Jordan Hudson (18) and New Orleans Saints running back Kendre Miller (5) pose for a photo after the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A native of tiny Mount Enterprise High School in East Texas, Miller was a little-known recruit before bursing onto the scene with the TCU Horned Frogs.

After 10 total touchdowns combined across his first two seasons, Miller helped lead TCU to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2022, finishing that season with 224 carries for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns. This production motivated the Saints to take him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Cowboys fans that double as TCU fans in the Fort Worth area are all too familiar with Miller and have likely kept watch of his journey through the NFL since leaving college.

After the Cowboys-Saints preseason game in August, Miller gathered with three former TCU teammates on the Cowboys -- linebacker Dee Winters, wide receiver Jordan Hudson and tight end DJ Rogers -- for a postgame picture.

Fast forward a few months later, and it's possible he could be joining Dallas, though time will tell. Don't expect Miller to be the only free agent running back the Cowboys show interest in.

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