Dallas Cowboys Breakout Star Expected To Miss Time After Career Game

The Dallas Cowboys' running game saw a resurgence during Sunday's crucial Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, but it may have come at a cost.

While starting running back Javonte Williams rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown, backup running back Tyler Goodson also came through with the best game of his career. Goodson rushed for a career-high 77 yards on 12 carries, but suffered a knee injury that is expected to sideline him for a few weeks.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones provided an update on Goodson, who was briefly sidelined on Sunday afternoon.

Jones revealed the team has its "fingers crossed" on the Goodson injury front. He added, "He’s got a real injury that unfortunately he’s probably gonna miss some time with.” To add to the Cowboys' injury concerns, star wide receiver George Pickens and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. are also battling lingering issues that the team will be forced to monitor throughout the week.

Cowboys' Injury Concerns Resurface Ahead of Key Game vs. 49ers

Dallas Cowboys running back Tyler Goodson | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the Goodson, Pickens, and Porter injuries, among others, the Cowboys could once again be short-handed when they take the field against the San Francisco 49ers next week. That comes at an unfortunate time with the team looking to build momentum entering a key stretch of the season.

Unlike the Indianapolis Colts, who appear to be preparing for a firesale ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the 49ers are a loaded team that will test the Cowboys on both sides of the ball.

Goodson's injury especially stings, because he provided some explosiveness to the running game as the offense was attempting to get back on track. Dallas has become more reliant on the run, but will now need to look elsewhere for additional depth until Goodson is healthy enough to return to the field.

Through the first nine weeks of the season, the Cowboys rank No. 21 overall in rushing, with 103.6 yards per game and 11 touchdowns. We'll have to see who the team calls on to contribute behind Williams for the foreseeable future as the week rolls on.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —