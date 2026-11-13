As the Dallas Cowboys gear up for a Week 10 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, the team is being forced to play some roster gymnastics to deal with a sudden lack of depth at running back.

The Cowboys watched backup running back Tyler Goodson firmly establish himself as RB2 behind Javonte Williams during his breakout game in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts, but unfortunately, it came at a cost.

Goodson suffered sprains to his MCL and ACL in his left knee, which will sideline him for a few weeks. As a result, a familiar name will be elevated from the practice squad for Sunday evening's game at AT&T Stadium.

According to Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, running back Israel Abanikanda will be elevated from the practice squad to serve as Williams' primary backup.

Israel Abanikanda Returns To Cowboys Active Roster

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda runs against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Abanikanda has been with the Cowboys since midway through the 2025 season, signing to the practice squad on November 30, 2025. After the season, he signed a reserve/future contract with the team.

Abanikanda was released by the Cowboys as part of the final roster cuts after the preseason, before re-signing to the team's practice squad just 24 hours later. Earlier this season, Abanikanda was signed to the active roster following an injury to Malik Davis, which landed him on injured reserve, before he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

Now, Abanikanda is back on the active roster for a second stint, and we'll have to see whether he sees some extended action as the Cowboys look to continue establishing the running game to open up the passing attack.

While Abanikanda has bounced between practice squads throughout his NFL career, he has appeared in just six games, carrying the ball 22 times for 70 yards during the 2023 season with the New York Jets.

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda goes through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his career, Abanikanda has had stints with the Jets, 49ers, and Green Bay Packers before joining the Cowboys.

We'll find out in a matter of days whether he sees an increased workload during his second stint on the team's active roster. Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. It's a crucial game for the Cowboys, so get your popcorn ready.

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