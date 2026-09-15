Dallas Cowboys Signing Running Back Off Atlanta Falcons' Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys are adding another running back to their 53-man roster following the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, Dallas is signing running back Tyler Goodson off the Falcons' practice squad.

The Cowboys are bringing in Goodson after losing Malik Davis to a season-ending hip injury he suffered at practice in the week leading up to the loss to New York.

Because the Cowboys haven't made this move official yet, there is not a corresponding move. The signing is at least a bit surprising, as the Cowboys already had three running backs after signing Israel Abanikanda to the 53-man roster to take Davis' place.

Perhaps the Cowboys have seen enough of Abanikanda and plan to replace him with Goodson. Or, maybe one of the three running backs are injured. We should know more later in the day.

We should know more later in the day.

Tyler Goodson scouting report

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Goodson (25) and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Jack Strand (18) celebrate after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where Goodson will most be needed is special teams, where he has a lot of experience, including as a returner. The Iowa product has 11 kick returns for 297 yards and has played 306 snaps on special teams in total during his career.

On offense, Goodson is better at running by defenders with his 4.42 speed than he is at running through them. He's a capable pass-catcher and below-average blocker in pass protection.

Goodson played his college ball at Iowa, where he tallied 2,551 rushing yards on 4.8 yards per carry and 18 touchdowns to go along with 70 catches for 565 receiving yards and another touchdown.

After going undrafted in 2022, the 5-foot-9, 197-pound running back entered the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, but he didn't see his first snaps in a regular season game until 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts.

Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) on field against the Kansas City Chiefs during warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodson appeared in six games that season and posted 13 carries for 87 yards and six catches for 34 yards.

The 2024 campaign was his most productive, as Goodson ripped off a career-high 153 rushing yards and one touchdown on 32 carries and 61 receiving yards and another touchdown on 11 receptions over 16 contests.

That season also included the two best games of his career, both of which saw Goodson reach 51 rushing yards in a game, one on eight carries and another on 14.

Goodson wasn't as involved in 2025, with the veteran appearing in just 11 games and finishing with nine carries for 24 yards and two receptions for eight yards.

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