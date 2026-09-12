Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys suffered an unfortunate injury when Malik Davis went down during practice and needed to be carted off. It was later announced that he had suffered a significant hip injury and would be out for a while.

Now, we know he won't return at all in 2026, with Davis being placed on the season-ending IR while needing surgery. To replace him, the Cowboys signed Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad to their active roster.

Abanikanda joins a backfield that includes starter Javonte Williams and recent addition Emari Demarcado. Williams is the lead back and is coming off a breakout season with 1,210 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He's likely to get the majority of the carries, while Demercado will be a change-of-pace back.

Demercado has experience working with offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and has 819 yards on 126 career attempts (6.5 yards per carry average). He's also an efficient pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Israel Abanikanda still looking for his opportunity

Dallas Cowboys running back Israel Abanikanda runs during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fifth-round pick out Pitt in 2023, Abanikanda had just 22 attempts for 70 yards during his rookie season. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers before signing with the Cowboys' practice squad in 2025.

Abanikanda is a 217-pound bruiser who fits perfectly in Adams' running scheme. He has the makings of a bell cow and could be the one Dallas leans on if Williams were to miss any time. What will be interesting will be seeing if he's active during game days or if Dallas decides Williams, Demercado, and fullback Hunter Luepke can handle the job.

If Abanikanda gets his chance, he has the tools to make an impact, and that could happen at some point this year.

Malik Davis went from unknown to star out of nowhere

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted out of Florida in 2022, Davis carved out a role as a rookie for the Cowboys. He appeared in 12 games and had 161 yards and a touchdown. He appeared in three games during the 2023 season but didn't receive any carries.

After Miles Sanders was injured, Davis was brought up from the practice squad and surpassed Jaydon Blue. He recorded 250 yards and two touchdowns on 52 attempts. He beat out Blue and Phil Mafah during training camp and was set to be the RB2 entering the season before his injury.

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