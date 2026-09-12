Dallas Cowboys' Malik Davis Headed For Surgery, IR After Serious Hip Injury

The Dallas Cowboys feared backup running back Malik Davis suffered a serious hip injury during Friday afternoon's practice, after he was carted off the field as the team finalized its preparations for a Week 1 NFC East showdown against the New York Giants.

A few hours after the news of Davis' injury surfaced, the team's worst-case scenario was confirmed.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Davis is set to undergo hip surgery on Saturday, and he will be heading to injured reserve. Due to the injury, it is believed that Davis will be out for the remainder of the season.

It's a gut-punch for the Cowboys' offense just days ahead of the season opener, and even more brutal for Davis, whose hard work throughout the offseason, preseason, and training camp earned him the primary backup role in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis carries the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' coaching staff had raved about Davis' work ethic and performance all preseason, and he was poised for a big role in the offense, so it's a devastating blow to everyone involved.

Now, the Cowboys will have to look internally for an immediate replacement, while all options could be on the table after further evaluating the current roster situation.

Malik Davis' Impressive Preseason

Dallas Cowboys running back Malik Davis goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the preseason, Davis showed off his consistency and versatility, which is valued by Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Davis showed an ability to break an expolisve run, haul in catches, and pick up the blitz in pass protection.

Davis' success was a large reason why the Cowboys parted ways with 2025 fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue. Last season, Davis appeared in 10 games, recording 250 yards and two touchdowns. He had a averaged just under 4.8 yards per carry and had a rushing success rate of 50 percent, while never fumbling the ball.

Let's hope he can have a full and speedy recovery, and suit up for the Cowboys next season to pick up where he left off.

Dallas Cowboys' Immediate Replacements

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado runs against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Davis headed to injured reserve, Emari Demercado, who Dallas claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Chiefs after the final roster cuts, immediately steps into the RB2 role.

There is plenty of excitement surrounding Demercado and what he can bring to the offense, especially with his familiarity in Klayton Adams' scheme from their time together with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys also have versatile fullback Hunter Luepke who can step up, while Israel Abanikanda provides additional depth on the practice squad. While Davis' injury is a blow to the backfield, there is plenty of talent that will hopefully be able to come together to fill the void.

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