Dallas Cowboys Stars Share Hot Takes on 'Love Island USA' Drama

The Dallas Cowboys officially kicked off mandatory minicamp this week as the offseason program ramps up in preparation for what will hopefully be a bounce-back campaign in 2026.

But while the players are putting in the hard work on the field, they have to find some entertainment off of it when it's time to unwind for the day. Luckily, the television event of the summer is currently airing on Peacock, so there is plenty for the players to soak in.

No, we're not talking about the 2026 FIFA World Cup; we're talking about season 8 of the hit reality dating series Love Island USA.

While you may not expect NFL stars to be sitting around watching reality TV, Love Island USA has been a bona fide hit for the past few years, even casting Odell Beckham Jr.'s brother, Cordell, who went on to win a recent season, and some of the team's stars like cornerback Josh Butler, defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku, and running back Jaydon Blue have been paying close attention.

Dallas Cowboys Stars Know 'Love Island USA' Ball

loving these love island takes 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/BGcAWRn8do — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 17, 2026

Recently, the Cowboys social media team shared a video of a handful of players sharing their thoughts on the show, and it's clear that they have been watching every episode of the daily series. If you've been tapping into Love Island USA, you know the drama involving Sincere and Melanie, bombshell Sol, and KC and Aniya.

No one seemed more dialed in than Butler, who had plenty to say.

"The latest season of Love Island, a lot of confusion. Sincere lying. Melanie valid... She grew on me a little bit. She grew on me a little bit," Butler said. "Sol deserves better. Um, Kenzie gotta go. She gotta go. Corbin, he has no game. He not hooping. Uh, KC deserved better.

"A Bombshell or a Casa Amor need to come on. They need to come next week."

Ezeiruaku chimed in, making it clear that he's been a longtime viewer of Love Island, sharing why the show needs to bring back its fan favorite "Movie Night," which was absent from the show last season.

"Tell them we need a movie night. They took off movie nights. We need to see the tea. We need to see what's going on," he said.

If the Cowboys talking about Love Island USA was on your 2026 Bingo Card, congratulations. Because you were probably one of the few. In the meantime, if you want to tap into the show and see what the Cowboys stars are talking about, the episodes are available now on Peacock.

New episodes of Love Island USA air daily (except for Wednesday nights) at 9:00 p.m. ET.

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