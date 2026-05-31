Donovan Ezeiruaku Identified as Cowboys' Top Breakout Candidate in 2026

Just six teams had fewer sacks than the Dallas Cowboys in 2025, with their struggling defense totaling just 35 on the season. That number itself doesn't tell the whole story, especially since Jadeveon Clowney racked up 4.5 sacks in the final two games, which were meaningless contests against NFC East opponents already eliminated from the playoffs.

That's why Dallas wanted to add help on the edge this offseason, something they did through trade and the NFL draft. First, they picked up veteran Rashan Gary in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, then they selected UCF's Malachi Lawrence with their second of two picks in Round 1.

Both are expected to be key pieces for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, but there's another name that should be getting just as much, if not more attention. Second-year player Donovan Ezeiruaku played well as a rookie, finishing with 40 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. With a full year under his belt, Ezeiruaku is ready for more and Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante recently named him the top breakout candidate for the Cowboys.

Donovan Ezeiruaku ready for a big leap in 2026

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Ezeiruaku didn't put up gaudy numbers as a rookie, especially when it comes to sack totals, but he still had a successful rookie campaign. He had an impressive PFF grade of 73.1 overall, which was 38th out of 81 qualified EDGE players. He was solid in pass rushing, earning a 66.8, but he was equally effective against the run with a 62.8 grade.

Earlier this offseason, I wrote about statistics suggesting Ezeiruaku is in line for a huge season. Not only did he make a leap from year one to year two in college, but Ezeiruaku will have a much better supporting cast to work with in 2026.

Dallas now has Gary and Lawrence on the edge with Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Jonathan Bullard, and Otito Ogbonnia eating up blocks on the defensive line. The Cowboys should also be able to give their pass rushers more time to get after the quarterback after they revamped their secondary.

The Cowboys signed safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke as well as cornerback Cobie Durant in free agency. They then selected safety Caleb Downs, who is already impressing his teammates, and cornerback Devin Moore, who can be a steal if he stays healthy, in the NFL draft. Add all that up and Infante's prediction for Ezeiruaku feels like a solid bet.

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