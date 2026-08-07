6 Surprise Players Turning Heads at Cowboys Training Camp

We are roughly one week away from the Dallas Cowboys 2026 preseason debut as they take on the Seattle Seahawks on August 15.

Their first regular season game will be one month after that as they will visit the New York Giants in the Week 1 opener on September 13. While we know the majority of the players who will be on the initial roster to take on the Giants, there are still some intriguing battles going on during camp.

Not only are players fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster, but there are also some depth battles heating. With all that going on, here's a look at six Cowboys who have surprisingly stood out in Oxnard.

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a rookie, Jaydon Blue was a disappointment. The fifth-round pick from Texas joined the Cowboys with plenty of hype as a change-of-pace back but hardly saw the field. He enters year two determined to prove he deserves a bigger role and has been doing exactly that. Blue has been making one highlight after another during camp, breaking off big runs while showing off his skill as a receiver. He has the opportunity to lock up the RB2 role and is making a strong case for himself during camp.

Phil Mafah, RB

Dallas Cowboys RB Phil Mafah goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As impressive as Blue has been, he still doesn't have the backup spot secured thanks to fellow second-year back Phil Mafah. The former seventh-round pick might not have the same explosion as Blue, but he's been more consistent.

Mafah was even praised by offensive coordinator Klayton Adams, who said Mafah doesn't get the credit he deserves. Mafah may be the better true back up to Javonte Williams since he possesses more of a bruising style than Blue. That said, he also possesses more speed than expected from a 231-pound back, which has helped him turn heads this year.

Otito Ogbonnia, NT

Los Angeles Chargers NT Otito Ogbonnia walks on the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys were 23rd in rushing yardage surrendered a year ago and in all honesty, the only reason they weren't dead last is because of how bad they were against the pass. Shutting down the run was a priority for them this off-season, which is why they signed nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia in free agency.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Ogbonnia has the perfect size to play in Christian Parker's three-man line, but he had just 10 tackles in nine games a year ago. That means he joined Dallas without much fanfare, but throughout the first couple of weeks of training camp, it's been impossible to ignore Ogbonnia.

The veteran nose tackle has been blowing up running plays, which is impressive considering that he's been playing with the starting team which has him facing off against Cooper Beebe, Tyler Smith, and Tyler Guyton. Ogbonnia still won't fill up the stat sheet, but he has a chance to be a real difference-maker for this defense.

Jaishawn Barham, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham greets fans at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps no player has made as much noise during camp as rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham. The third-round pick from Michigan entered camp with plenty of intrigue since he was moving to the inside linebacker role after playing on the edge, as well as at off-ball linebacker for the Wolverines during his collegiate days.

Barham has taken well to his new position, and has even been working with the first team which is why I recently named him the biggest star during camp. That's huge since the Cowboys were expected to start veteran Dee Winters alongside DeMarvion Overshown. That could still be the case when the regular season rolls around, but Barham has proven capable of holding his own both against the run and in coverage, even breaking up some passes during practices. He's definitely earned a larger role than initially expected.

Ryan Flournoy, WR

Dallas Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's crazy to think that Dallas waived Ryan Flournoy ahead of the 2025 season. Thankfully, they were able to bring him back via the practice squad, and he was eventually elevated to the main roster. Flournoy responded with a breakout season, recording 475 yards and four touchdowns on 40 receptions.

This year, he has the WR3 position on lockdown and was recently named a player who could take the offense to a new level. Even with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens doing elite work, Flournoy has often stood out as one of the more impressive wideouts on the field. His rapport with Dak Prescott is at an all-time high and he could be ready for even more in 2026.

Cobie Durant, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the most underrated addition for Dallas this offseason was cornerback Cobie Durant. The former Los Angeles Rams starter had a breakout campaign in 2025 with three interceptions during the regular season and three more during the postseason. He's continued to be a ball hawk during camp, breaking up several passes and even recording an impressive interception in the end zone during one practice.

Dak Prescott under duress attempts to squeeze it in to CeeDee Lamb.



Cobie Durant says not on his watch — INT. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/DObKkWUxc9 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 3, 2026

Durant is battling Shavon Revel Jr. for the starting spot opposite DaRon Bland, but that battle has been one-sided. That's no knock on Revel, who has also been stellar, but just a testament to the confidence Durant is playing with.

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