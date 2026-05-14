Cowboys Superfan Scottie Scheffler Trolled By Eagles Fans At PGA Championship

While the Dallas Cowboys are anxiously awaiting the full release of the 2026 NFL regular season schedule, Dallas native and World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler was getting to work in the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Philadelphia.

Scheffler's Cowboys fandom is no secret, and Philadelphia fans are notoriously ruthless, so it should come as no surprise that the reigning tournament champion heard some chatter from the crowd.

Midway through the first round, the gallery heckled Scheffler about the Cowboys, who face the Eagles for the team's annual Thanksgiving Day game. Scheffler appeared to laugh off the banter from the Philly fans.

"Dallas sucks, Scottie," the fan shouted. "We're gonna smash you on Thanksgiving! Go Birds!"

Philly fans are one of a kind, heckling Scottie Scheffler for being a Cowboys fan.



(via Frank_Mcfillin3) pic.twitter.com/vWm122vMZQ — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 14, 2026

There is nothing quite like the Cowboys-Eagles rivalry, and the two teams are expected to be battling for the NFC East title this season. That is exactly why the divisional showdown was put in the Thanksgiving Day slot by the NFL, with the hope that it could threaten ratings records that were set by last season's clash against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will go down during the 4:30 p.m. ET slot on FOX, so there will certainly be an opportunity to smash last season's record.

Scheffler, meanwhile, is hoping to defend his title at the PGA Championship, which runs through Sunday, May 17. Scheffler is in a group with U.S. Open winners Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose to start the tournament, and teed off for Round 1 at 2:05 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon.

All of the information you need for the Thanksgiving Showdown between Dallas and Philadelphia can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Thanksgiving TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates by eating turkey after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)



Moneyline: Cowboys +105, Eagles -125

That means a $100 bet on the Cowboys would land you a $105 payout, while you would need to wager $125 on the Eagles to win $100.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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