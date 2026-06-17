Cowboys to Sign Former Houston Texans CB During Minicamp

The Dallas Cowboys continue to show interest in making depth additions to the roster during the team's minicamp this summer.

And now, Dallas is making it clear that these intentions are serious ahead of the 2026 season.

The Cowboys are set to sign former Houston Texans cornerback Ameer Speed, per multiple reports. Dallas recently hosted him for a workout at The Star, and it's obvious the Cowboys liked what they saw.

A former sixth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft, Speed also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears before appearing in two games with the Texans last season. He most recently spent time with the UFL's Houston franchise.

Ameer Speed Could Bring Veteran Depth to Cowboys Defense

New England Patriots cornerback Ameer Speed warms up at the Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Should Speed survive the roster through training camp and preseason, he could have a chance to play a depth role in the secondary along with receiving special teams snaps on the 53-man roster. There's also an opportunity for him to earn a spot on the practice squad at the very least.

Either way, the signing by Dallas marks a bounce-back chance for a player in Speed who is likely hungry for his next opportunity after bouncing around the league a bit. Getting drafted was a major milestone for him in 2023, but now a new chapter could be starting with the Cowboys.

Speed has appeared in 17 career regular season games in the NFL with no starts. In that span, he's posted 11 total tackles (nine solo) and one tackle for loss.

By far his busiest season came as a rookie in 2023 when he played in 13 games across time with the Patriots and Colts. New England waived Speed midway through his rookie year before Indianapolis scooped him up. He appeared in five games for the Patriots and eight for the Colts.

Across his 17 appearances, Speed has played 280 snaps on special teams and just 15 on defense.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Though it's far from a guarantee that Speed will make the final 53-man roster, his signing marks yet another addition that the Cowboys have made to the secondary this offseason ahead of the first year under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

He joins a list of offseason additions on defense that includes players like safety Jalen Thompson (Arizona Cardinals), cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick (Los Angeles Rams), defensive lineman Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers) and many more.

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