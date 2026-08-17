Dallas Cowboys Randomly Trolled By North Carolina Police Department

The Dallas Cowboys getting trolled is nothing new, but seeing a random police department in North Carolina taking part in the popular pastime wasn't something we expected to see.

Right before the Cowboys took the field for their first preseason game of 2026 on Saturday, the Greensboro Police Department posted a heat warning for residents.

But included in it was a reference to the Cowboys' lack of playoff success over the past three decades.

"Please stay hydrated outside over the next few days. It's going to be like the Dallas Cowboys and peaking in the 90s," the Greensboro Police Department wrote on X.

We're not aware of any axe the Greensboro Police Department has to grind with the Cowboys, so it appears its social media account was just going for some engagement.

Dallas really has nobody to blame but itself for being open to these kinds of disses from detractors.

This is what happens when a team like the Cowboys is constantly the center of attention despite not having a lot of success since the franchise's dynasty in the 1990s.

What we can say is that the Cowboys "peaking in the 90s" led to three Super Bowl victories, which is three more than the closest NFL team to Greensboro, the Carolina Panthers, have won.

It's also worth mentioning the Cowboys' five Super Bowls in total are more than just three other teams have totaled in NFL history, with the San Francisco 49ers also having five and the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots owning six titles.

We'll take peaking in the 90s and a handful of Super Bowl titles overall the totals the vast majority of NFL teams sport.

Renewed hope in 2026

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is no shortage of doubt about the Cowboys' ability to win a Super Bowl in 2026, that hasn't prevented the team from having that as its goal.

"We break down the huddle and to hear guys like Quinnen Williams, Rashan Gary even speak about it, to hear them break the team down and use those words. Just let you know that's not just that I'm not just trying to manifest it myself. It's an energy about what the players feel. It's an energy about the organization," quarterback Dak Prescott said.

The biggest reason the Cowboys missed the playoffs the past two seasons has been the defense, which has been awful in that span.

The good news is, the Cowboys completely revamped that side of the ball, starting with the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

From there, the Cowboys made additions at every level of the defense, with the most recent one being the signing of Von Miller, who inked a one-year deal on Sunday night.

While the ones didn't play in the preseason opener on Saturday, it is still worth noting Dallas' defense had a strong debut and would have pitched a shutout if not for a penalty-riddled first drive.

That's not enough to say the defense is fixed, of course, but it's at least a step in the right direction for Parker's unit.