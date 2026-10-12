Cowboys Tyler Guyton Lands Among NFL's Elite in One Major Category in Week 5

Thursday was a bad game for the Dallas Cowboys, who lost 24-16 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. There was very little to get excited about during that defeat, especially with Michael Irvin saying the sideline felt "hopeless" as they were being outperformed.

That doesn't mean there was nothing positive to take from the game. One example is the performance of Tyler Guyton, the Cowboys' starting left tackle who is in the midst of a breakout season. In Week 4, Guyton stood out for his stellar pass protection as he kept Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter from ruining their offensive game plan.

In Week 5, it was his run blocking that turned heads. According to Pro Football Focus, Guyton had the second-highest run-blocking grade, earning a 91.5. The only player ahead of him was Penei Sewell of the Detroit Lions, who earned a 93.4.

Highest run blocking grade so far in Week 5



Penei Sewell 93.4

Tyler Guyton 91.5

Christian Haynes 90.4

Ed Ingram 88.7

Dalton Risner 87.9 pic.twitter.com/N8QVHQxdEV — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2026

There's still one game to go with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills, but it's hard to see anyone surpassing Guyton and Sewell. Even if they do, it won't take away from the dominant performance from the 2024 first-round pick.

Tyler Guyton is living up to his draft status

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby rushes against Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Guyton, this isn't wildly surprising. He's been one of the top offensive tackles in the league this year. He enters Week 6 with an overall PFF grade of 73.8, which is the 15th best at his position. He's been especially strong in the run game, earning a 90.0 which is the third highest.

Ahead of this season, Guyton was already seen as a strong run blocker, but his ascension in pass protection has been what's stood out. Through five games, he's allowed 12 pressures and zero sacks. He's also been incredibly disciplined, with just one penalty in 317 snaps.

Tyler Guyton was put on notice this offseason

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton prepares to enter the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the performance of Guyton this year, it's hard to imagine that there was a time when his starting position was in question.

Ahead of training camp, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Guyton would need to earn his job as he battled Nate Thomas. Guyton quickly secured the spot and by the beginning of the season, Thomas was no longer on the team, being traded to the Houston Texans.

Thomas was replaced as the swing tackle by Broderick Jones, who was added in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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