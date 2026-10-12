Cowboys Legend Says Sideline Felt ‘Hopeless’ During Latest Loss

Michael Irvin is usually the strongest supporter the Dallas Cowboys have. One of the key pieces of their three Super Bowl wins during the 1990s is often over the top with his faith in the organization, but even he sounded defeated with his recent statements.

While on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky, Irvin said the Cowboys were easily the most disappointing team in the NFC East this weekend. That’s saying something since the Philadelphia Eagles gave up a lead with eight seconds to play and the Washington Commanders and New York Giants had a comedy of errors in their Week 5 tie.

For Irvin, however, it wasn’t so much about the play on the field - although he said that was bad. What really stood out to him was the sense of “hopelessness” he saw on the sidelines.

“I'm usually in a box up high, but I sat in a box down low, and I watched these guys. And I watched the sideline. Usually I'm up high watching like the all 22. I'm watching the sideline and not one point, not at one time did I ever see anybody going up and down that sideline saying, we're going to win this game. Don't give up. Let's keep going. We're going to win this game. I was sitting there saying, this is, this is ugly. And it looks hopeless. They played poorly,” Irvin said.

“This is ugly. It looks hopeless.” @michaelirvin88 sounds off on the Cowboys as the most disappointing team in the NFC East 📉 pic.twitter.com/rN0tH98fj5 — First Take (@FirstTake) October 12, 2026

Michael Irvin calls loss embarrassing

Former Dallas Cowboys player Michael Irvin looks on at the end of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Irvin also touched on a hot topic about a worker inside the stadium who called the loss “embarrassing” as Dak Prescott made his way to the locker room. Prescott seemed bothered by the statement and even tried to say the loss wasn’t embarrassing.

Irvin wasn’t having any of that, saying Prescott and the Cowboys don’t need to show fight against a fan and their opinion. Instead, he wants to see more fight on the field.

“The guy just spoke to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. The gospel. It was embarrassing. So don't get mad at him. Don't fight him. Go back on that football field and fight those damn guys on that field. Not that poor guy that just shared his thoughts. And his thoughts were all of our thoughts. Everybody in Cowboys Nation. That was embarrassing.”

The Cowboys’ next game will be against the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a big win against the Chicago Bears this past weekend. It will be another tough showdown for a team struggling to find its identity.

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