Cowboys Urged to Pursue Maxx Crosby Trade With Raiders Before Deadline

Maxx Crosby as a trade target for the Dallas Cowboys is an idea that refuses to go away, even with the Las Vegas Raiders beginning the season with a 1-0 mark.

Crosby, who had 1.5 sacks in their victory over the Miami Dolphins, has been linked to the Cowboys dating back to last year. He officially asked to be traded during the offseason and was ready to go to the Baltimore Ravens before a failed physical negated that deal.

His showing in Week 1 should put any concerns about his previous knee injury to bed, and will surely re-ignite the trade rumors. Throw in the Cowboys’ embarrassing performance on defense in their Week 1 game, as well as their pursuit of Crosby this offseason, and the dots become easy to connect. That’s why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Dallas as a potential suitor for Crosby in his recent NFL trade big board.

Cowboys named suitors for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knox admits that even with their Week 1 win, the Raiders are still in rebuilding mode. Ironically enough, he mentions the Cowboys as a team that traded away a star pass-rusher in their efforts to rebuild, alluding to the Micah Parsons trade that gave them two first-round picks.

”Moving a pass rusher like Crosby can help jump-start a rebuild, a reality that the Browns and Dallas Cowboys recently realized. The Raiders have realized it as well, as they would have already traded Crosby if the Ravens hadn't backed out of the deal,” Knox wrote.

“Expect teams that need pass-rushing help to make more offers to acquire Crosby before the trade deadline passes.”

Dallas was able to rebuild their defense following the Parsons trade, with defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams as well as rookie EDGE Malachi Lawrence being their top returns. Even with them, as well as additions such as Caleb Downs, Rashan Gary, and Von Miller, the Dallas defense was a mess against the Giants and could use a game-changer such as Crosby.

Projected trade value for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby watches the video board before the Raiders play the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Crosby wouldn’t be cheap. The deal Las Vegas initially received from Baltimore was for two first-round picks and Knox believes that’s still his value.

The question for the Cowboys is whether they believe sending a 2027 and 2028 first-round pick to the Raiders is worth it for Crosby. The answer to that depends on how confident they are that he’s the missing piece.

Their offense can be elite and adding Crosby would surely improve their pass-rush. However, if their secondary is still unable to cover anyone and the interior of the D-line can’t stop the run, not even Crosby’s addition would be enough. That’s why, as Knox says, this is something to keep an eye on as a potential move closer to the deadline when the Cowboys feel more confident in answering those questions.

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