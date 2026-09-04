Bold Dallas Cowboys Trade Prediction Reignites Maxx Crosby Chatter

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the 2026-27 NFL campaign with plenty of hype around them, after an impressive offseason full of moves to reshape the identity of the defense under first-time coordinator Christian Parker.

While the Cowboys have taken a major step forward, there is still room for improvement, and the team has not ruled out making another trade this season, which has led to speculation about who the target could be.

Of course, since it is the Cowboys, the team has been linked to some superstar names. Most recently, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared his bold trade predictions, with the Cowboys making an aggressive pursuit of Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Dallas was previously in discussions with the Raiders about a potential Crosby trade, before he was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens. That trade fell apart after Crosby reportedly failed a physical, and now he's back in Vegas. The only question is: How long?

Projected Dallas Cowboys Offer For Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby reacts on the sideline near head coach Klint Kubiak | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys' initial offer for Crosby before the 2026 NFL Draft reportedly included the No. 20 overall pick and star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who was later traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas later offered their top pick, No. 12 overall, and a third-round selection.

After that wasn't enough, the Cowboys sent a final offer of the No. 12 overall pick and a second-rounder. For Knox's offer, the Cowboys up the ante once again with an aggressive swing that would involve two first-round picks and edge rusher Rashan Gary, who the Cowboys acquired this offseason.

Cowboys Receive: E dge Maxx Crosby

dge Maxx Crosby Raiders Receive: 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 1st-Round Pick, Edge Rashan Gary

That's a steep price to pay, but one the Cowboys would have to consider if the team lives up to expectations ahead of the trade deadline. Dallas could also wait to pull the trigger on a deal until midway through the season to gauge how well Crosby has recovered from his season-ending knee injury, which required surgery.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Cowboys were to swing a deal, it would be an all-in move for Dallas that owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been teasing for the past two seasons.

In 15 games last season, Crosby recorded 73 total tackles, 28 tackles for a loss, 20 quarterback hits, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception. There is no denying Crosby would improve the defense, so we'll have to see whether the team is in a strong enough position to make a move and whether the Raiders are willing to part ways with their two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.

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