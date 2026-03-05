Where Cowboys Stand in Latest Maxx Crosby Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys have been no stranger to making some major trades in the last calendar year.

Last offseason, Dallas made big swings by acquiring wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers before trading away star edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Many fans were expecting the Cowboys to make a third trade prior to this past season's deadline, with much of that attention surrounding a potential deal for Las Vegas Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

It all ended up turning into a whole bunch of nothing, but with the offseason now in full swing, trade rumors connecting Crosby to the Cowboys have started to pop up once again. And when there's smoke, there's fire.

Cowboys "Lurking" for Maxx Crosby Trade

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby celebrates his tackle in the backfield against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Cowboys are "lurking" in a potential trade for Crosby but the Chicago Bears are seen as the current favorite.

"Multiple sources indicate the Chicago Bears are a team to watch in potentially dealing for Crosby," Jones wrote. "The Bears aren't the only team with interest in Crosby -- the Dallas Cowboys are lurking, according to sources -- but they could be best positioned to do a deal if one can be done."

It's no secret that Crosby, 28, won't have a realistic chance at contending for a Super Bowl if he stays in Las Vegas for the forseeable future after signing a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Raiders in March 2025. The Raiders likely understand this and could trade him away in order to assist in the rebuild before his value goes down.

The Cowboys aren't exactly a Super Bowl contender either, but Crosby attended high school in Colleyville, TX in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and could make somewhat of a homecoming if ends up in Arlington.

Time will tell if the Cowboys will look to be aggressive for a potential deal as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.