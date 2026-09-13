Maxx Crosby Trade Rumor Hurts Cowboys' Chances For Blockbuster Deadline Deal With Raiders

The Dallas Cowboys' chances for a trade deadline deal involving Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby have just taken a hit.

In the wake of the failed trade with the Baltimore Ravens, the Los Angeles Rams tried to trade for Crosby, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

However, Rapoport notes that Crosby told the Rams and any other team that was interested in him that he no longer wants to be traded.

"My understanding is after the trade from the Baltimore Ravens failed, the Rams stepped in and actually tried to trade for Maxx Crosby," Rapoport said.

"He told the Rams that any other teams interested, 'I do not want to go.' He wanted to remain with the Raiders, an improved Raiders team that is going to see him today," Rap added.

Of course, we know that the Cowboys were one of the finalists for Crosby before he was dealt to the Ravens, with Dallas throwing multiple offers at the Raiders that fell short of what Baltimore offered.

After falling short, and after the Ravens nixed the trade, owner Jerry Jones did not rule out another pursuit of Crosby.

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” he said. “So while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

Things can change

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this obviously hurts the Cowboys' chances of acquiring the five-time Pro Bowler at some point, we know full well that things can change in a moment's notice in the NFL.

Crosby's reason for wanting to be traded this offseason had to do with the complete ineptitude in the franchise that has led to a ton of losing during his career.

The Raiders are currently rebuilding and there is no guarantee that rebuild will be a success. If Las Vegas is a dumpster fire once again this season, it's quite possible Crosby will want out.

That said, it's going to be a long time before anything materializes, if it does at all, and we would not expect any action on Crosby before the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

Would Cowboys pursue Crosby again?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We firmly believe they will, assuming all of the moves the team has made at edge rusher don't pan out. Even if they do, there's a good chance Jones would still spring for a game-changing player like Crosby.

After all, Jones has made it quite clear on multilpe occasions this offseason he's very open to doing something "substantive" to further improve the defense, even after the overhaul.

He even touched on the subject once again last week, saying the Cowboys are "in play" for a trade at any point.

So, never say never.

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