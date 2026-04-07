Cowboys Signing Jalen Thompson Puts Writing on Wall for This Veteran
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The Dallas Cowboys have made multiple moves this offseason to address the defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.
This has included added new faces at a number of different spots but arguably the most notable of them all is the signing of former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson.
After seven solid seasons with the Cardinals, Thompson signed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Cowboys. His arrival was one of the first of a string of acquisitions Dallas made to improve the secondary.
But while the move is a big one for Thompson, his addition could signal the Cowboys are in position to part ways with another member of the secondary before the start of the season.
Could Jalen Thompson's Addition Push Malik Hooker Out?
Cowboys safety Malik Hooker could be in danger of being among the team's roster cuts after the preseason with Thompson now in the fold. Dallas could also select a safety in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, putting even more uncertainty about the veteran's future with the Cowboys.
Thompson's addition has made the headlines, but the Cowboys also signed former Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke, signaling the staff is prioritizing some notable personnel changes at that position. More bad news for Hooker.
Of course, Dallas could get potentially get hit with other injuries in the safety room during training camp, which would give the team more of a reason to keep Hooker around. But if the entire secondary is healthy after preseason, there's reason to believe that Hooker could be on the chopping block.
The Cowboys parting ways with Hooker isn't a knock on his talent, but Dallas might be better off forgetting as many of the faces from last year's secondary as possible. Hooker started all 12 games he appeared in but accounted for zero takeaways and had just one pass breakup.
Add in the foot injury that kept him out for multiple, and there's reason to feel uncertain about his future with the team if health is a problem once again.
Hooker has spent five seasons in Dallas, playing in 76 games with 53 starts while posting 289 total tackles, 14 pass breakups and seven interceptions.
He can still provide solid snaps in the NFL, but that might not be with the Cowboys.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7