Cowboys' Instant 2026 NFL Draft Grade For Caleb Downs Trade

The Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be open to trades during the 2026 NFL draft, and they made one during the first round. Despite projections that they would try to move to No. 6 in a trade with the Cleveland Browns or even No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas didn't make a huge leap.

Instead, the Cowboys went from No. 12 to No. 11, moving up just one spot in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. The move cost them two fifth-round picks, according to Patrik Walker, but it ensured they could bring in Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

Dallas has made it clear they want to overhaul their secondary, and adding Downs gives them someone they can build around. Pairing Downs with free agent addition Jalen Thompson gives the Cowboys the best safety duo they've had in recent memory.

Instant Grade for Caleb Downs selection: A+

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number 11 pick. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Adding Downs was the best-case scenario for the Cowboys. While you could make an argument that there was a greater need on the edge (and at linebacker), Downs is someone who will help the entire defense improve.

During his meetings with teams at the NFL Combine, Downs impressed with his high football IQ. He's been described as a coach on the field, which is exactly what this secondary needs. Fans watched in frustration throughout the 2025 season as cornerbacks and safeties never seemed to know where to line up, or what the coverage was.

Downs, who is a great communicator, is the type of player who can change that. He's also someone who can fill multiple needs. He can line up in the box, can play in deep coverage, and is an excellent nickel as well. Defensive coordinator Christian Parker now has someone to move around like a chess piece.

Cowboys break from tradition with Caleb Downs selection

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

By taking Downs, the Cowboys made a huge change from tradition. Under Jerry Jones, they've often undervalued the safety position, not selecting one since 2002, when they took Roy Williams out of Oklahoma.

Selecting Downs, and paying Jalen Thompson an average of $11 million per season, proves that Christian Parker's desire to fix the secondary is being taken seriously.

The Cowboys will next be on the clock at No. 20, where they're likely to take another defender.

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