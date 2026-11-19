The Dallas Cowboys are ramping up preparations for this weekend's showdown against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium, with the team's second practice of the week on Thursday afternoon.

Following the session, the Cowboys dropped their updated injury report for Week 11, which had a mix of good and bad news. A total of seven players missed practice on Thursday, two more than the day before, while pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku took a positive step forward after missing Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. and tight end Luke Schoonmaker were new additions to the injury report, after missing Thursday due to illness.

Von Miller, who had his standard veteran rest day on Wednesday, was back to full strength today. Safeties Jalen Thompson and Juanyeh Thomas were full participants after being limited the previous day.

Thompson returned to practice for the first time since Week 3 this week, after the team opened his 21-day practice window, so it's great to see he is already back to being a full participant. If Thompson can go on Sunday afternoon, he immediately provides a boost to the Cowboys' secondary.

A full look at the Cowboys' Week 11 injury report for Thursday can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 11 Injury Report - Thursday, November 19

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DNP - Did Not Participate

DaRon Bland, cornerback (ankle)

Tyler Booker, guard (ankle)

Jake Ferguson, tight end (knee/ankle)

P.J. Locke III, safety (concussion)

Jonathan Mingo, wide receiver (ankle)

Shavon Revel Jr., cornerback (illness)

Luke Schoonmaker, tight end (illness)

LIMITED

Donovan Ezeiruaku, outside linebacker (ankle)

FULL

Malik Hooker, safety (groin)

James Houston, outside linebacker (ankle)

Von Miller, linebacker (NIR - Rest)

Devin Moore, cornerback (hip)

Otito Ogbonnia, defensive tackle (finger)

Joey Porter Jr., cornerback (ankle/foot)

Juanyeh Thomas, safety (hamstring)

Jalen Thompson, safety (hamstring)

We will have to continue monitoring the injury report throughout the week to see what other players are able to take a positive step forward entering the weekend.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Titans at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (color analyst) in the broadcast booth, while Pam Oliver provides updates from the sideline throughout the night.

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