The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field for the first time since announcing that defensive coordinator Christian Parker has been stripped of play-calling duties. The announcement comes as the team prepares to face off against the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium in Week 11, in an effort to get back into the win column.

Dallas enters the week as heavy favorites against the 1-8 Titans, so it's a perfect time to salvage the season that will be on life support if they suffer another embarrassing loss at home.

With the team returning to practice, we got our first injury report of the week, which had a mix of good and bad news. The good news: starting safety Jalen Thompson practiced for the first time since he was injured in Week 3, after the team activated his 21-day practice window.

Dallas Cowboys safety Jalen Thompson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bad news: starting cornerback DaRon Bland was among the seven players who did not participate in Wednesday's practice session. Several other key starters and contributors (Tyler Booker, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Jake Ferguson, and P.J. Locke III) did not practice on Wednesday afternoon, while Von Miller sat for a veteran rest day.

A full look at the Cowboys' first injury report for Week 11 against the Titans can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys Week 11 Injury Report - Thursday, November 18

Dallas Cowboys

Thompson was limited in practice because of his hamstring injury as he began working his way back to practice, while fellow safety Juanyeh Thomas was also limited with a hamstring injury of his own.

Star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (ankle/foot), safety Malik Hooker (groin), defensive tackle Ottito Ogbonnia (finger), and outside linebacker James Houston (ankle) were all listed on the injury report, but they were full participants and should be able to suit up on Sunday afternoon barring any major setback.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Titans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, November 22, at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. Joe Davis (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) will be calling the action in the booth, while Pam Oliver will be providing updates from the sidelines throughout the afternoon.

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