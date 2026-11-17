The Dallas Cowboys were punched right in the mouth by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, but they have the perfect opportunity to get back into the win column this weekend when they welcome the Tennessee Titans to AT&T Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

If the NFL Draft were to be held today, the Titans would currently hold the No. 1 overall pick. The Titans sit at 1-8 entering Sunday's game, which has led DraftKings Sportsbook to make Dallas the overwhelming favorite.

The Cowboys are favored by 8.5 points over the visiting Titans, which is the largest spread in their favor this season. After the high-scoring affair against San Francisco, the over/under is set for 54.5 total points.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, there is no way the Cowboys should lose this weekend's game, but we've seen this story before. Earlier this year, the winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to AT&T Stadium and upset Dallas for their first win of the year.

If the Cowboys fall to the Titans on Sunday afternoon, Jerry Jones' head may roll. At that point, it would be time for immediate change, and while the Cowboys aren't a team known for making mid-season coaching changes, Schottenheimer may have to be shown the door. Mike Pettine is more than capable of taking over as an interim head coach.

Of course, let's hope it doesn't get to that point, and the Cowboys get the win.

A full look at the odds for Sunday's Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cowboys vs Titans, Week 11 Betting Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott takes the field before the game between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 54.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -425 | Titans +330

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (color analyst), Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

Following this weekend's game, the Cowboys have a quick turnaround before they wrap up their three-game home stand when they welcome the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles to AT&T Stadium for a Thanksgiving Day clash.

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