Will DeMarvion Overshown Play vs Packers? Cowboys Make Official Decision

We are just over 24 hours away from the Dallas Cowboys suiting up in primetime for the second straight week for Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they will be without a key member of the defense yet again.

Starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who has been out of action since suffering a hamstring injury in the season-opening loss to the New York Giants, will once again be watching from the sideline in Week 6.

Overshown was officially listed as questionable on Friday's injury report, but was officially ruled out on Saturday afternoon. Overshown did not make the trip to Green Bay, Tommy Yarrish of the team's official website shared on X.

NFL Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's just the latest setback for Overshown, who has battled injuries throughout his career, and another blow to the Cowboys' injury-ridden defense. Dallas enters Week 6 against the Packers with the No. 30 overall defense in the league, and will need to dig deep if the team wants to return to the win column.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth, while Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung provide updates from the sidelines throughout the night. Live streaming will be available on Peacock.

All of the information you need to catch Sunday night's action can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw the ball during the game against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 18, 2026

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC & Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys +1.5 | O/U: 53.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys +100, Packers -120

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following this week's game, the Cowboys will travel into enemy territory for their third consecutive primetime game, facing off against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 7.

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